St. Mary’s girls romp to state Division 3 Final Four

By Steve Krause,

5 days ago
LYNN — To the final two opponents that play the St. Mary’s girls basketball team in this year’s Division 3 state tournament: be warned. If you think you’ll have time for the Spartans to find their rhythm, think again.

You’ll likely lose.

For the second game in a row, the No. 1 Spartans (21-2) rode a hot first quarter to a relatively easy win — this one over fifth-seeded Medway, 66-38 — Friday night at the Tony Conigliaro Gym.

Now St. Mary’s, on a quest for its second straight state championship, will play the team it barely defeated last year in the state title game — Rockland — at a date, time and place to be determined. That was a thriller of a game that wasn’t in the bank until Kellyn Preira blocked a shot with 2.2 seconds left.

No such heroics were needed Friday as the Spartans led wire to wire. They pulled out to an early 9-5 lead before scoring the final 14 points to lead after one, 23-5.

“I liked that we came out strong like that for the second game in a row,” Spartan coach Jeff Newhall said. “We had that sense of urgency, and when you have that, when you go after teams with intensity and speed like that, it often means more than any talent you might have. You still have to go out and do it.”

There were stars aplenty in this one, starting with sophomore forward Reese Matela (13 points, 12 rebounds), a bonafide presence down low the same way Tori Faieta was for the team a decade ago.

“I thought she played very well on both ends of the floor tonight,” Newhall said.

Niya Morgan led the way with 20 points, and Yirsy Queliz had 11. Eighth-grader Bella Owumi scored eight points.

Things quieted down for St. Mary’s in the second quarter, but even though they did, the Spartans still led, 36-16 at the break. By the end of the third quarter, during which the Spartans outscored Medway, 20-7, Newhall was already clearing his bench.

At the 4:00 mark of the final quarter, Medway coach Joe Iannone followed suit and the game ended with subs on the floor for both squads.

Newhall admits that there was a certain amount of pressure on the Spartans when the tournament began over whether they would repeat as state champions.

“I think that’s true to an extent earlier in the tournament when you have people coming up to you and talking about it,” he said. “But the further into the tournament you go, when you’re in the quarterfinals and semifinals, if you can’t get yourself ready to play, that’s on you, or your coaches.”

Not only is St. Mary’s set to lock horns again with Rockport next week, if the Spartans win, a state final against rival Bishop Fenwick is a very real possibility. The Crusaders toyed with Archbishop Williams Friday night and will face Norwell in the other semifinal next week.

Medway had one player in double figures — Shannon Mejia, with 13 points.

