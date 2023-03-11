Thomas scores 31, leads Lincoln Park to 80-63 win over South Allegheny in PIAA playoff opener

MIDLAND – With one goal medal in hand, Lincoln Park’s boys basketball team wants another.

The Leopards, who claimed the WPIAL Class 4A championship last Friday, showed they had no problem turning the page quickly Friday night. They opened the PIAA tournament with an 80-63 home win over South Allegheny.

“It’s the coaches’ jobs to make sure they’re ready to play and they don’t have that ‘WPIAL hangover,’” Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski said. “I always thought – and some people disagree – that you have to let them have fun for a couple days, then get more serious, then, the day before, you have to get really serious. That’s what we did.”

The formula worked well for the Leopards (26-1). They came out focused and energized.

“We had to make sure we came in with a lot of intensity on our own court,” Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings said. “We knew we had the crowd behind us. We knew we had to play defense. That was the biggest thing.”

Lincoln Park turned up the defensive intensity, though in a different way than when the Leopards beat the Gladiators (20-7), 50-40, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“I think it was our effort. Effort was the biggest thing,” Cummings said. “Last time, we came out thinking these guys couldn’t beat us. That’s the wrong mentality. You can’t have that mentality. This time, we acted like they were the best team in the nation and we came out and played as hard as we could.”

The Leopards didn’t try to defend the entirety of the court, either.

“Defensively, most of the time, I thought we played well,” Bariski said. “Last time we played them, we thought we could full court press them and we couldn’t. They hung in there and it was close. This time, we said we were going to switch everything and play back on them and jump the passing lanes. They adjusted to it and kept coming back. But, we withstood all their runs and went on runs of our own.”

Lincoln Park scored the game’s first eight points and held South Allegheny scoreless for the first 3:37.

“Last time we played them, we took them lightly. We knew we had to come out and make a statement,” Lincoln Park’s Dorian McGhee said. “It was a good win. We were all together and we all pushed each other. It takes the entire team.”

The Leopards took a 20-10 lead after the first and pushed it to a 40-25 edge at halftime. Meleek Thomas scored 16 of his game-high 31 points over the first two quarters to help the hosts have a comfortable margin.

The edge grew to 20 points, 48-28, with 5:09 left in the third, but South Allegheny made a solid run. The Gladiators trimmed the deficit to 51-40 with 2:33 remaining in the frame. However, Lincoln Park closed the quarter with an 8-3 run and grabbed a 59-43 lead at the horn.

“When teams get that close, it pushes us,” McGhee said. “The other teams are fighting hard, too, but it makes us step it up even more. It’s one game in the books. It’s onto the next one and we’re not taking that team lightly, either.”

The Leopards meet Highlands (22-5), an 81-67 winner over Johnstown, in Tuesday’s second round. Lincoln Park beat Highlands, 87-64, in the WPIAL semifinals.

“Their eyes are on the prize,” Bariski said. “There’s a new goal in front of us and guys want that next goal that we have. They are eager to get it. None of them were on our last state championship team.”

While Thomas led all scorers with 31, Cummings added 22 and McGhee had 11. Starters Dontay Green and DeAndre Moye contributed as well.

“We need everybody on the team – down to the bench players who bring the intensity on the court or celebrating after someone does something good,” Cummings said. “Everybody has to contribute and that’s the key to success.”