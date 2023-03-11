Cyclones fall in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY – 4-seed Iowa State lost in the Big 12 tournament semifinals on Saturday, 71-58.

Jaren Holmes led ISU with 16 points in the loss, Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 25.

Iowa State cut the Kansas lead to 1 in the 2nd half, but 22 ISU turnovers were too much to overcome and the Jayhawks pulled away to advance to the championship.

The Cyclones now wait till Sunday night to find out where they are heading for the NCAA tournament.

