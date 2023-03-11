Open in App
Perry, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Family, friends remember two kids who died in Perry crash

By Roger Riley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXBGr_0lF80nHY00

DES MOINES, Iowa — For Pastor David Sixtos-Villa, it’s been a time of dealing with an un-imaginable tragedy. A family in his congregation lost two of their children in an accident on icy roads near Perry on Thursday.

Walter Gavidia, 13, and Daisy Gavidia, 15 were both killed in the accident. Their older sister Edlyn, 17, was seriously injured and is still in the hospital.

There will be a vigil for the Perry High School students Saturday night at 7 p.m. in front of the school.

“Jesse, (Fuentes) their mom, Edlyn, Daisy, Walter, and their step father Orlando, all came into our congregation,” said Sixtos-Villa. “They were very active kids that love the Lord, we’re helping out the family. Jesse is devastated. She is speechless at this moment about what happened she still doesn’t understand.”

The family has been with their pastor at the ICU with Edlyn.

“Recovering’s a very slow process, we’re all trusting in the Lord for our faith in God,” said Pastor David. “There’s hope, we just need her to get better all your prayers, all your support, encouraging words are helping her, we need all the prayer that we can get from our city and our nation.”

Pastor Sixtos-Villa’s church located inside the United Methodist Church at Franklin and Merle Hay in Des Moines will hold a vigil for the family at it’s regular Sunday services this week.

The past couple of days the Pastor has heard the question, why?

“Life is so mysterious, death is so mysterious, a lot of times we question, we don’t understand,” said Sixtos-Villa. “But the word of God says that God is not a god of confusion. He’s got a purpose and a lot of times things happen and right now we don’t understand.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Dead newborn found in Iowa ditch, baby’s mother & grandfather charged
Norwalk, IA1 day ago
Norwalk daughter, father admit to killing newborn son: court documents
Norwalk, IA1 day ago
Arrest made in months long investigation into death of Altoona man
Altoona, IA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Dodge Mother and Daughter Prepare for Fight of Their Lives Together
Fort Dodge, IA3 days ago
Blighted house at the center of baby death investigation in Norwalk
Norwalk, IA1 day ago
Pieper Lewis says she left women's center because she "felt unsafe"
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Waukon woman charged for fire that destroyed local business
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Some Catholic churches allowing meat on upcoming Lenten Friday
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Reckless driver injured in crash near Polk City on Tuesday
Polk City, IA1 day ago
4 horses rescued by ARL of Iowa, 2 in severe condition
Des Moines, IA15 hours ago
Jeriann McLaughlin makes sure the needs of many are met
Huxley, IA1 day ago
Investigation Underway After Vehicle Found in Des Moines River
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Charges filed in death of Newborn Baby
Norwalk, IA2 days ago
Teen arrested after gas station robbery in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Pickup truck destroyed by fire downtown Sunday morning
Perry, IA4 days ago
2 juveniles killed in crash near Perry during snowstorm Thursday
Perry, IA6 days ago
Local non-profit gives away prom dresses for free
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Iowa For Tuesday Night Drawing
Des Moines, IA14 hours ago
Iowa State Patrol: One person killed after crash in rural Iowa
Irwin, IA6 days ago
Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5
Altoona, IA3 days ago
Des Moines airport handles spring break, NCAA tournament traffic
Des Moines, IA8 hours ago
Iowa man arrested in Warren County standoff that lasted for several hours
Martensdale, IA5 days ago
Des Moines man arrested after assaulting UIHC nurse
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Fatal accident in Shelby County
Irwin, IA6 days ago
Creston man booked for assault
Creston, IA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy