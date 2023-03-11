Meet Ballston Spa CSD’s new superintendent: Gianleo Duca

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Ballston Spa Central School District Superintendent Gianleo Duca sits in the Malta Avenue Elementary School library in Ballston Spa on Feb. 23.

BALLSTON SPA — Gianleo Duca is meticulous about his attire, making sure he dresses his best each day.

But when Kristi Jensen, the administrator of special education, recalls the times she has seen Duca with an apron on, grease and ketchup staining the only thing between him and the grill at new student orientations, it always brings a smile to her face and makes her laugh.

“Well he does fancy himself quite the cook in general so he was always up for “cook-offs” of any kind,” she said.

She said the balance Duca finds between having to be a leader and serious and having fun, like getting competitive during dodgeball games, is what makes him a perfect fit to lead the Ballston Spa Central School District.

In February Duca, 43, who had been serving as the interim superintendent since September was formally announced as the new superintendent.

Duca, the son of Italian parents, is originally from Boston and moved to New York in 2006. His mother moved to the U.S. in 1956, his father joining her in 1977.

During his childhood Duca would often hear stories from his grandfather about what it was like living in Italy during World War II.

“He loved history,” Duca said about his grandpa.

It was those stories, a love for history and positive experiences with his high school teachers that put Duca on his path to teaching.

Duca spent five years teaching in Boston before he became a social studies teacher in South Colonie, where he spent about 10 years. Then around eight years ago Duca became an assistant principal at Ballston Spa High School and then became the high school principal.

When the position of interim superintendent and then superintendent opened up Duca said he jumped at the opportunity.

“As the high school principal I always talked to our kids and families about opportunities and learning to use them to achieve your goals and so the opportunity for the interim position presented itself to me and it was something I was excited for and I couldn’t pass up,” he said. “I love the district. We have a great community. I’ve built a lot of relationships not only with students and families and staff but also with community members out and about.”

Duca, who has a doctorate in education from Siena College, said the path to taking on a larger leadership role has enabled him to look at strategic planning and resource allocation, while building even better relationships with district employees while understanding the student population as a whole.

“He is a quiet observer in many ways but when he speaks, people listen,” Jensen said. “Dr Duca is knowledgeable and his decisions are sound. He is highly organized and methodical. He is about data and about systems but always responsive and open to the ideas of others. I believe his greatest attribute is that he always acts with integrity.”

Duca said he’s excited for the new challenges that being a superintendent might bring.

“As challenges present themselves we kind of take it on as a team and look at the best way to address the issue but we also want to make sure that we’re always keeping an eye to the future and I don’t want to say predict things that may be coming down but putting ourselves in a better position to be able to deal with something that happens so we’re not going into it without any information, without any resources,” he said.

Duca is also ready to build on some goals in the district.

One of those goals is making sure the district meets students where they are at and making them feel supported.

“We like to try to partner with our families,” he said.

The district does this by holding forums for parents on topics like mental health. The district is also preparing to do a Narcan training event, Duca said.

But it’s also the district’s goal to ensure students get the best education possible, he said.

So, he said, the district continues to build on programs it offers, like Spa Academy, a partnership with Hudson Valley Community College that is tailored to students’ individual needs and allows them to earn their high school diploma but also offers the opportunity for them to take college courses.

When Duca isn’t overseeing the day-to-day operations of the district he enjoys time finding ways to relax with his family or going fishing, he said. Because he lives on the Mohawk River, Duca said he does a lot of bass fishing. However, he takes advantage of getting out to other bodies of water and fishing when he can in the spring, summer and fall.

“Even if I don’t catch anything it’s just very relaxing,” he said.

About Gianleo Duca

Education

Educational Leadership Doctoral Program, Sage Colleges – Dec. 2019

Educational Leadership Program, Massachusetts College – May 2013

Masters in the Art of Education, Salem State University – May 2008

Bachelor of Arts in History, Western New England University – May 2001

Best lesson in life

Take the time to have conversations, build relationships, and offer support whenever possible.

Favorite saying or quote

“You’re only a success for the moment that you complete a successful act”

Book you’re currently reading

The Upside of Uncertainty

