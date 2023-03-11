Open in App
Springfield, MO
Drake rallies late, sends Lady Bears home 73-70

By Dan Lucy,

5 days ago

MOLINE, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears were looking for revenge and a ticket to the Hoops in the Heartland semifinals.

The Lady Bears squared off with Drake in the quarterfinals.

Just last week, the Bulldogs beat the Lady Bears by 20.

Earlier this season Mo State beat Drake by ten in Springfield.

And Jade Masogayo with the jumper, 24-20 Lady Bears in the second.

Right before the half, Drake’s Maggie Bair with the three, it’s a two point game Mo State at halftime.

Fourth quarter, Aniya Thomas drives to the hole, two of her 21 points, the Lady Bears were up 63-59.

A minute left, Bair under the basket, gets the hoop and Drake’s back in front 65-64.

End of the game, Drake up by three, the Lady Bears get it to Paige Rocca, three for the tie, no good.

And Drake sends the Lady Bears home 73-70.

