Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Indy man charged for role in multiple armed robberies

By Tyler Haughn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUy7v_0lF7yQOd00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged by a federal grand jury for two armed robberies and other offenses.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 52-year-old George Landy has been charged with carjacking a woman on October 24, 2022, outside of a Dollar Tree store located at the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Landy allegedly drove the woman to a Huntington Bank at Arlington and E. Washington and forced her to withdraw $500 from an ATM. The release said Landy then left the victim in downtown Indianapolis at an IndyGo Transit Center before driving off with her stolen silver Honda Pilot, money, debit card, jewelry and driver’s license.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers found the stolen vehicle near Landy’s residence the following day. When confronted by law enforcement, Landy attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended. Police also confiscated a firearm from him at the time. He has since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators connected Landy to two other crimes that occurred in Indianapolis during the same month. Landy is accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on October 16, 2022 and an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s on October 23, 2022.

The release said Landy fired two shots at the fast food chain during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Landy has been charged with interference with commerce by robbery, attempted interference with commerce by robbery, carjacking, two counts of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Landy faces life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DOCS: Former cleaner accused of robbing Brownsburg home
Brownsburg, IN21 hours ago
Indianapolis bus driver charged with strangling student
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Castleton mall shooting
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Court docs: Intoxicated Muncie mother locked herself out of home with children sleeping inside
Muncie, IN20 hours ago
‘Maybe it doesn’t stick’: Docs detail insights into Greenwood strip mall shooting arrest
Greenwood, IN16 hours ago
Man found dead inside Muncie duplex after shots reported nearby
Muncie, IN19 hours ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
70-year-old delivery driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
'I just lost everything' | Irvington man charged in deadly shooting of wife
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD arrests 5, recovers 4 illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Stolen car chase with Lawrence PD leads to multiple crashes
Lawrence, IN1 day ago
North Vernon woman charged after 5-year-old ingests THC gummies and loses consciousness
North Vernon, IN1 hour ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN2 days ago
56 lbs. of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Victim’s family disappointed by criminal charges following deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis man held on $100K bond in wife’s shooting death
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Carmel traffic stop results in chase
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Veteran recovering after being run down by IndyGo bus
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Indy man gets 42 years in prison for killing his wife
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD hopes arrest of 5 men and seizures of 4 guns prevents further violence after recent homicide
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Carmel police chase ends on US 31; suspect arrested
Carmel, IN3 days ago
Indiana bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy