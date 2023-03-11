Indy man charged for role in multiple armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged by a federal grand jury for two armed robberies and other offenses.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 52-year-old George Landy has been charged with carjacking a woman on October 24, 2022, outside of a Dollar Tree store located at the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Landy allegedly drove the woman to a Huntington Bank at Arlington and E. Washington and forced her to withdraw $500 from an ATM. The release said Landy then left the victim in downtown Indianapolis at an IndyGo Transit Center before driving off with her stolen silver Honda Pilot, money, debit card, jewelry and driver’s license.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers found the stolen vehicle near Landy’s residence the following day. When confronted by law enforcement, Landy attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended. Police also confiscated a firearm from him at the time. He has since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators connected Landy to two other crimes that occurred in Indianapolis during the same month. Landy is accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on October 16, 2022 and an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s on October 23, 2022.

The release said Landy fired two shots at the fast food chain during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Landy has been charged with interference with commerce by robbery, attempted interference with commerce by robbery, carjacking, two counts of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Landy faces life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

