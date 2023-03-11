State Wrestling: Area grapplers strong on opening day

COLUMBUS — It was a banner day for the Muskingum Valley League, as six of nine boys wrestlers opened with wins and all nine were still alive after Friday's portion of the Division II and III state wrestling meets at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.

Winners advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals, needing only one more victory to guarantee an All-Ohio finish, which goes to the top eight wrestlers in each weight class.

In Division III, West Muskingum senior Konnor Samson, in his first state appearance, scored a takedown in the first period of his 150-pound match then earned a reversal in the second period for a 4-0 lead. He controlled the match from there to score an 8-0 major decision against Seneca East's Will Bischoff to move into the quarterfinals.

Samson focused on getting an early lead so he could dictate the match. He faces Beachwood's Joshua Greenwood on Saturday morning.

"I try to be aggressive. I wanted to dig him a hole and slow the pace down," Samson said. "Getting that first takedown allowed my nerves to settle down. Now, I get to sit back and watch my fellow league members wrestle. My focus is to get hydrated and rested to go after it tomorrow."

West M coach Talor Woodard understands how intimidating the environment can be, but the importance of winning that first match "is crucial."

"It helps the nerves relax," Woodard said. "Walking through that tunnel can be overwhelming, but winning takes that away. Now, he's settled in and knows what to expect."

In Division II, New Lexington senior and 106-pounder Ethan Burkhart remained undefeated, jumping out to a 7-1 lead before pinning Clinton-Massie's Cody Lisle in 1:49. He will face Konner Blaney of Marion Highland in the quarters.

Two of Burkhart's teammates were also victorious. Senior Hunter Rose (165) pinned his first opponent, Bellbrook's Vincent Hummel, in 41 seconds, and senior Zane Pletcher (285) used a takedown to take a 3-1 lead in the third period before picking up a pin in 5:42 to advance.

Philo senior Drew Lincicome (190) took control of his match early with a couple takedowns in building a 6-2 first-period lead on his way to a 17-4 major decision, while River View senior Cruz Mobley (215) scored a 3-2 decision against Buchtel's Davian Greenlee to round out the league winners.

Rose faces Clear Fork's Luke Schlosser; Pletcher takes on Clear Fork's Eric Hicks; Lincicome will wrestle Wauseon's Austin Kovar; and Mobley battles Columbus DeSales' Max Shulaw in the quarters.

A trio of area wrestlers fell in their first matches, but each rebounded with a victory in their consolation matches to reach Saturday's session. Sheridan sophomore Coltyn Reedy (138) and Columbus Hartley's Cooper Rathburn each scored one-point escapes to go into overtime tied at 1. Rathburn used a takedown and near fall in overtime to earn a 5-1 decision against Reedy.

New Lexington senior Sam Longhenry (175) lost a 9-2 decision to Columbus DeSales' Lincoln Shulaw, while Morgan junior Logan Niceswanger (190) was pinned in 3:36 by CVCA's Kyle Snider.

Reedy scored 19-4 tech fall against Firelands' Kevin Williams; Longhenry pinned Marlington's Qwintin Hancox in 3:42 and Niceswanger pinned Graham Local's Chett Mannier in 45 seconds.

Maysville junior Kelsie Bryan hung tough in her opening 145-pound match in the girls tournament, which is the first time it has been held concurrently with the boys.

Bryan used a pair of escapes to tie the match at 2 in the first period, but was pinned in 2:18 by Southeast's Lauren Carver during the second period.

Bryan responded in the consolation bracket, pinning Centerville's Spencer Page in 1:51. She is focused on learning what she can in her first state appearance.

"It's intimidating, but I know not everyone is focused on me. It's really great to have this chance," she said. "The boys are way stronger, but girls are more flexible and rely on more throws.

"It's tough to lose, but I know the next girl I face will be in the same spot. We're striving to keep going," she added. "I got to know what it's like and it's great to have more experience. I will also get to wrestle more girls next year which will help, and I will know what to expect."

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs