Open in App
Tunkhannock, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Teacher accused of grooming students, charges filed

By Justin Glowacki,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTjd6_0lF7wCUx00

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Lake-Lehman and current Tunkhannock school teacher has been accused of grooming her teenage students; investigators have filed charges against her.

Police say they have been investigating 26-year-old Ellen Kuzma, from Tunkhannock, for approximately six months for reportedly having inappropriate conversations and contact with several male students.

Investigators said school officials turned over documents that showed Kuzma had been suspended twice in the course of one month due to “inappropriate verbal exchanges” in November and “inappropriate touching of a student,” in December.

Man accused of killing a woman while her toddler was home

According to police, multiple students told interviewers Kuzma had bought students matching pajama pants and rubbed the top of their thighs claiming she was unaware the pants were textured.

In several interviews with police, officials said students claimed their relationship with Kuzma was more friend-to-friend than teacher-to-student. However, multiple students said they don’t believe she had anything further than a friend-to-friend relationship with other students.

In the affidavit of probable cause, one mother told officers it sounded like Kuzma had been grooming the students. A student told officers he got a buzz cut and Kuzma told him his hair better be back when he’s 18.

Peter Paul Olszewski, Kuzma’s legal representative, provided the following statement:

“Ellen Kuzma wants every resident of northeastern PA to know that she is 100% innocent of each of the charges. She looks forward to a jury trial by a jury of her peers and she has no doubt that she will be fully exonerated.”

Peter Paul Olszewski, Kuzma’s legal representative

Joe Peters, the Wyoming County District Attorney proved the following statement:

In a school environment, teachers have a duty to protect those under their care and supervision, and the majority do so admirably each and every day.  However, when evidence comes forward to the police alleging a deviation from that duty, evaluating those allegations and taking action to ensure appropriate accountability is our highest priority.

Wyoming County DA Joe Peters

Police say the students informed officers of several inappropriate conversations. Through interviews with police, investigators said they gathered enough information from the students to charge Kuzma with three counts of harassment, three counts of using lewd language, two counts of sexual contact with a minor, and other related charges.

Kuzma was released on an unsecured $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State newsLocal Wyoming State
Community reacts to charges against Wyoming County teacher
Tunkhannock, PA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen accused of stabbing man, biting an officer’s head
Wilkes-barre, PA20 hours ago
Shooting investigation at Edwardsville apartments
Edwardsville, PA18 hours ago
Berwick student accused of bringing weapons to school
Berwick, PA2 days ago
Luzerne County assault leads to crystal meth seized
Hazle Township, PA14 hours ago
Police body cam footage differs from arrest affidavit, lawyer says
Wilkes-barre, PA19 hours ago
Man wanted for alleged I-81 police chase
Wilkes-barre, PA21 hours ago
Pittston man found not guilty of molesting woman
Pittston, PA20 hours ago
Nanticoke man charged with harassing former supervisor
Nanticoke, PA2 days ago
Man charged after two cocaine deliveries to informant
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Parents charged with neglecting malnourished infant
Pittston, PA2 days ago
Woman demands new counsel, dismissal of charges
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Owego Police Department Report
Owego, NY12 hours ago
Over $2,000 stolen from Luzerne County Home Depot, suspect wanted
Wilkes-barre, PA22 hours ago
Teen pleads guilty to reduced charges in beating death of Pa. man
Watsontown, PA3 days ago
Driver charged for uncooperative traffic stop
Bloomsburg, PA2 days ago
Scranton shooting victim dies after being shot in the head
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Kingston man admits to robbing Wilkes-Barre service station
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Scammer uses popular site to get woman's personal information
Forksville, PA22 hours ago
Luzerne County motorcycle chase leads to 25 grams of meth
Hazleton, PA2 days ago
Social media post, DNA link Williamsport man to stolen firearms
Williamsport, PA4 days ago
Police investigate alleged animal cruelty incident involving cows
Milton, PA3 days ago
Aftermath of the cyber attack at Wilkes-Barre CTC
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Scranton
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting coworker
Dallas, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy