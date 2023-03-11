Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

***Previous coverage above: ‘Do not travel’ warning issued by US for parts of Mexico back in February***

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday.

The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days . But the fate of the three women, who haven’t been heard from in about two weeks, remains a mystery and has garnered relatively little publicity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXtnf_0lF7vZWD00
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Rios, 47, and Marina Rios, 48, and their friend, Dora Saenz, 53. On Friday, March 10, 2023, authorities said the three women haven’t been heard from since traveling from Texas into Mexico on Feb. 24 to sell clothes at a flea market. (Courtesy of Penitas Police Department via AP)
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested

The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing. Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea said their families have been in touch with Mexican authorities, who are investigating their disappearance.

Beyond that, officials in the U.S. and Mexico haven’t said much about their pursuit of Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53.

The episode stands in stark contrast to the government and media frenzy over the abduction of four Americans on a road trip to Mexico for plastic surgery . They were caught in a drug cartel shootout in the border city of Matamoros, and video showed them being hauled off in a pickup truck. The two survivors were found Tuesday in a wooden shack near the Gulf coast.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the three women crossed into Mexico on Feb. 24, a Friday, according to Bermea. Peñitas is just a few hundred feet from the Rio Grande River.

One of the women’s husband spoke to her by phone while she was traveling in Mexico, the police chief said, but grew concerned when he couldn’t reach her afterward.

“Since he couldn’t make contact over that weekend, he came in that Monday and reported it to us,” Bermea said. The three women haven’t been heard from since.

Adam Driver discusses parallels between ‘White Noise’ and East Palestine derailment

Bermea said the women were traveling in a green mid-1990s Chevy Silverado to a flea market in the city of Montemorelos, in Nuevo Leon state. It’s about a three-hour drive from the border. Officials at the state prosecutor’s office said they have been investigating the women’s disappearance since Monday.

This week’s massive search for the four kidnapped Americans involved squads of Mexican soldiers and National Guard troops. But for most of the 112,000 Mexicans missing nationwide, the only ones looking for them are their desperate relatives.

Authorities also lack manpower, equipment and training — things are so bad that authorities aren’t even able to identify tens of thousands of bodies that have been found.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Bittersweet moment’: Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL3 days ago
Ohio AG to announce next steps in holding Norfolk Southern accountable
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Ohio AG announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern for derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Manchester, OH1 day ago
Man charged after 3 bodies found in Summit County did prison time for drug ring
Copley Township, OH3 days ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH4 days ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH4 days ago
UPDATE: 20" Of Snow To Impact Minnesota Beginning Saturday
Duluth, MN5 days ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH5 days ago
Deceased male located in St. Martin Parish
Breaux Bridge, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy