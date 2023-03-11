Open in App
Battle Creek, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

BC Central tops Harper Creek for first district title in six years

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer,

5 days ago

Battle Creek Central has been thinking about this night all season.

A team full of returning seniors. The districts on their home floor.

This was set up to be the year of the Bearcat.

All BCC had to do was finish the job.

The Bearcats completed their quest for some postseason hardware on Friday as Battle Creek Central defeated Harper Creek, 44-32, in this Division 1 boys basketball district championship game at the BCC Fieldhouse.

"This feels good. This is something we have been looking to do all year," BCC senior Ke'Marion Tucker said. "We had a lot of seniors on this team that wanted to get this done this year. So we just had to keep pushing and get it done and we did."

Tucker had a team-high 16 points and senior Mark Lane added eight as the Bearcats improve to 16-7 and advance to play Holt (16-9) in a Division I regional at DeWitt on Monday.

It's the first district title for the Bearcats since they won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

"The last time we won one of these was, I guess, about six years ago. So it is good to bring back one home for the Cereal City," BCC coach Durant Crum said. "We felt like we had what we needed this year to have a real successful season. Knowing we were going to host the districts, and feeling we had the players we needed to get it done.

"But, even with all of that, you have to believe in yourself. So I give our guys credit for believing. They were talking from the start that this was one of the goals they had and they did it."

Battle Creek Central found itself in a low-scoring contest with city rival Harper Creek, only leading 19-15 at intermission. The Beavers implemented a zone defense that seemed to give the Bearcats trouble throughout the first two quarters.

BCC still only led 24-20 with two minutes left in the third quarter. But a key basket, inside the zone, by Tucker made it 26-20 with 1:50 left in the period for the Bearcats' largest lead until that point.

Then, with the full-court press on to end the period, BCC's Kierre Young came up with a steal at midcourt and went in for an uncontested basket with :07 left in the frame, and the Bearcats were starting to stretch their lead at 32-23.

"In the first half we didn't play against the zone like we had practice or planned," Crum said. "At halftime, we got a chance to talk about, and refresh our minds about, how we wanted to attack the zone. So in the second half, we did a better job of that. And once we got a little bit of a lead, they had to come out of the zone from there that had us in a better situation to finish the game."

Harper Creek was looking for its third upset win of the week against a team it had previously lost to. In the district opener on Monday, Harper Creek beat a Coldwater team it had lost to twice in league play. Then, on Wednesday, the Beavers beat Lakeview after falling to the Spartans in December in the Chuck Turner Classic. BCC beat Harper Creak in their first meeting in January.

But this time there would be no upset.

KeyShaun Matthews had 10 points and Cooper Fry added nine as Harper Creek ends the season at 10-15.

"We wanted to play them in the 40s tonight," Harper Creek coach Matt Bowling said. "We wanted to muck it up a bit and we had that type of game and that tempo for most of it. But we just turned the ball over too many times late and missed too many shots when we had a chance. This is disappointing in the moment. But to reflect back on how we fared this week, it was a week to be proud of."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: BC Central tops Harper Creek for first district title in six years

