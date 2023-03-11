Shawano police cleared of any wrongdoing by DA in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Lucas Christenson

The Winnebago County District Attorney's Office cleared the Shawano police officer of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 46-year-old Lucas Christenson in the basement of a Shawano residence in November.

In a letter drafted on Wednesday by District Attorney Eric Sparr, he writes that the officer's actions were "justified," due to Christenson causing a "significant risk" to his wife and the officer's safety.

According to the Sparr's letter:

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 19, Shawano police responded to the 900 block of Lafayette Street for report that a shot or shots had been fired. Upon arrival, a male met officers at the front door and told them that Christenson and his wife were in the basement and Christenson was holding a gun.

Officers heard yelling coming from the basement and one officer was aware that Christenson and his wife were going through a divorce.

Officers yelled commands down to Christenson prior to making their way downstairs, when the son appeared and said, "He's in there. He's with my mom. He has a shotgun." Officers then sent the son upstairs.

Bodycam footage shows officers yelling commands to Christenson before Christenson says, "You reach over this threshold, you're done." And officer responds, "Lucas, come on. Don't do this." Christenson responds, "Say goodnight." Christenson's wife yelled, "Put the gun down, Lucas, put the gun down, Lucas," before officers heard the sounds of a pump shotgun cycling the action, which is also heard on the recording.

Officers decided to move in on Christenson, who was blocking his wife's potential exit. An officer said Christenson had the gun pointed at another officer, who subsequently fired 11 shots at Christenson, striking him.

Christenson fell to the ground and officers attempted to communicate with him prior to requesting EMTs within a minute of the shots. Christenson was ultimately transported to ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano, where he died.

Christenson's wife told officers that she and Christenson had a fight after Christenson showed up to the residence drunk. Christenson then drove away recklessly, and began calling, texting and leaving voicemails. Christenson returned to the residence and went to the basement.

Christenson's wife said she went downstairs to check on him because she was concerned that Christenson might hurt himself because he sent her a picture of a shotgun three days prior.

Christenson took the gun, pointed it at his wife, and then fired one shot upwards. Christenson's son came to the basement and Christenson pointed the gun at him. A struggle ensued. Christenson punched her son and then stood over his wife and said she was "done." Not long after that, police arrived.

"Lucas was armed with a deadly weapon, had already fired it once, and made implicit and explicit threats that he would shoot others with the shotgun," Sparr said.

"Yelling and physical conflict in the basement caused officers to make the justifiable decision that they need to cease attempts at verbal contact from the first floor, and descend to the basement.

"Lucas's comments, 'You reach over this threshold, you're done," and 'Say goodnight," as well as racking the shotgun, reasonably cause (the officer) to conclude that he needed to act at that moment to neutralize a deadly threat."

