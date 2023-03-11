Open in App
The Holland Sentinel

Zeeland West hoops honors Owen Telgenhof, falls in district final

By Lenny Padilla,

5 days ago
ZEELAND - The Zeeland West boys basketball team was warming up when they spotted a familiar face enter the gym.

Owen Telgenhof, who is recovering from injuries sustained in an auto crash, was wheeled onto the court. The Dux ran over to greet the Zeeland West senior.

“Amazing,” Zeeland West’s Trevor Wallar said of Telgenhof, who was released from the hospital on Thursday. “There is no word to describe how it was to see Owen here. I visited him at Mary Free Bed (Hospital) many times. But seeing him back in a public setting and seeing him do what he loved doing: Spreading school spirit and being around people … it’s special. I loved to see it.”

It might have been the highlight of the evening for Zeeland West. Because the basketball game didn’t go so well. The Dux lost 59-51 to Hudsonville in the Division 1 district title game on Friday at Zeeland East.

The Dux trailed just 13-12 after the first quarter. But Hudsonville went on a 10-2 run to start the second and never looked back.

“(Hudsonville coach Eric) Elliott made a good adjustment going to a 2-3 zone,” Zeeland West coach David Klyn said. “It got us out of our rhythm on offense. When our offense isn’t clicking, our defense isn’t going to be as good. That was the big difference.”

Zeeland West trailed 29-20 at halftime. They rallied to score 12 points in the final minute of the game to make the score look close.

“It’s pretty sad,” Dux senior Declan Klamt said. “Like last year, I knew I had one more year to try to win districts after losing in the first game. Now, it being the last game, it just catches up to you.”

Hudsonville advances to the regional at West Ottawa, where it plays Rockford.

“It means everything to me and my teammates,” Hudsonville’s Mason Dykstra said. “We hadn’t won a district the whole time I’ve been here, partly because of the (COVID) shutdown in 2020. But it means a lot to us.”

Klyn said Hudsonville is a tough team.

“They have really good guards,” he said. “Especially (Brayden Szamrej). He just runs the show and keeps them poised and under control. When you get down against a team like that, it’s hard to make a comeback. We had a number of times when we had open looks and we just didn’t make shots.”

Merritt Alderink had 17 points, Luke Bakker 12 and Myles Steffen and Klamt each had six for Zeeland West (17-7).

“The key to the game was the points in the paint,” Dykstra said. “That what led to us winning tonight.”

Dykstra had 16 points, Szamrej 13 and Griffin Baker 10 for Hudsonville (17-7).

