Bolling and Gorka Put Tucker Carlson on Blast Over Anti-Trump Texts: ‘Caught With His Pants Down’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling and Seb Gorka, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, ripped Tucker Carlson over for text messages he sent that were critical of Trump.

Text messages from Carlson were made public in filings by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation for $1.6 billion after some hosts and guests claimed the company rigged the 2020 presidential election against Trump. Fox News argues its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson said of Trump in one text on Jan. 4, 2021. He added, “I hate him passionately.”

Two days later in another text, the Fox News host referred to the then-president as “a demonic force” and “a destroyer.”

Carlson, who espouses pro-Trump views on his show, has come under fire from some conservatives for seemingly not actually believing what he says on air.

“Tucker Carlson has kind of been caught with his pants down,” Bolling told Gorka on Friday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax. “What are your thoughts on Tucker’s pandering?”

“These text messages do not look good for either Fox or for Tucker,” Gorka replied. “Why would Tucker Carlson want to ignore a Republican with an incredible four-year track record?”

“I’ll tell you why,” Bolling, a former Fox News host interjected. “I knew Tucker. If you remember way back when, Tucker was the weekend Fox & Friends host. He was one of the three hosts. He couldn’t stand Trump back then. He didn’t really start getting on the Trump bandwagon until he had a show called Tucker Carlson. That is the truth.”

Gorka responded by calling on Carlson to show fortitude.

“Well, let’s see if he can show some mettle and show a bit of spine,” he said, before pivoting to Carlson’s airing of surveillance footage from the January 2021 Capitol riot on his show Monday and Tuesday. Carlson has sought to downplay the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s pretty clear that Tuesday’s show was censored,” Gorka said. He then speculated that Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch ordered Carlson to tone down his show.

“Tucker, show us who you really are,” Gorka continued. “Forget about President Trump for a second. Are you America first? Do you have the balls to show the rest of the footage? Prove it to us, Tucker. We’re waiting.”

“And Tucker told Glenn Beck that no journalist has asked him for a copy of the footage,” Bolling said. “And I immediately texted him. I said, ‘Hey, I’m asking.’ I got a nasty response.”

