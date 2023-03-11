Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
The Hill

Santos denies organizing alleged credit card scam, claims he did nothing ‘of criminal activity’

By Jared Gans,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vu65m_0lF7swnr00

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) denied that he has done anything “of criminal activity” on Friday in response to an allegation that he orchestrated a credit card skimming operation in 2017.

CNN reported that Santos told reporters he is “innocent” and that he cooperated with the Secret Service, FBI and “everybody” that asked for his help in the investigation.

“Never did anything of criminal activity, and I have no mastermind event,” he said.

Santos’ denial comes after a man named Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha sent a sworn statement to authorities that Santos was responsible for organizing a scheme to steal ATM and credit card information. Trelha pleaded guilty to credit card fraud, served seven months in prison and was then deported back to his home country of Brazil.

Trelha said he met Santos when he rented a room from the now-congressman in Florida. He claimed that Santos taught him how to clone ATM and credit cards, and he went to Seattle to steal the information from ATM terminals before being arrested.

Trelha also claimed that Santos made threats toward his friends for Trelha to not reveal his involvement in the scheme.

CNN reported that Santos denied that he was even roommates with Trelha and said he only met him a couple times throughout his life.

Audio recordings obtained by multiple outlets last month revealed that Santos appeared at Trelha’s bail hearing in 2017 and claimed to be a “family friend.” Santos falsely told the judge at the hearing that he worked for Goldman Sachs, one of the many false claims Santos has made about himself since he began running for his House seat.

Santos is facing multiple investigations from the Nassau County district attorney, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York and the New York attorney general’s office over the false claims he has made and potential financial misconduct he might have committed.

Brazilian prosecutors are also investigating him over allegations that he stole a checkbook in 2008 and paid illegal purchases amounting to $700.

The House Ethics Committee also launched an investigation into Santos last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alleged George Santos scam victims speak out
Washington, DC5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS17 hours ago
Five men charged in shooting of Miami-Dade detective expected in bond court
Miami, FL5 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over passenger’s request, refuse to work with each other
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT18 hours ago
Former Miami TD Bank manager gets 10-year sentence for swindling pandemic loan program
Miami, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy