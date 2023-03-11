Open in App
Owensboro, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pickleball tournament draws hundreds to Owensboro

By Aaron Chatman,

5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An ever-growing sport is finding huge success around the country, including right here in the Tri-State.

A pickleball tournament in Owensboro Friday night brought along a massive turnout with over 300 players competing head-to-head.

Despite opposition, pickleball courts at Wesselman Park moving forward

Newburgh-based Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana hosted the tournament at Merchant Centre Court, an indoor tennis facility.

Organizers say the event drew players from nine different states. The Rivertown president tells us they found the court convenient for their needs.

“It’s hard to find an indoor facility. And so Merchant Centre Court, they were amazing, they were able to accommodate us here,” says President Gina Adams. “We have fourteen courts taped off even though this is a tennis facility, we were able to put temporary pickleball courts in here.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards the construction of ten new courts at Vann Road Park in Newburgh. The tournament runs through the weekend.

