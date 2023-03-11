UPDATE: Suspect sought in fatal Kingsport hit and run found deceased

UPDATE: The Kingsport Police Department reported that vehicular homicide suspect, Jesse D. Carey, was located deceased in Scott County, Virginia. No other information was released.

Original story

Kingsport police were asking for help this past weekend to locate a man accused in a fatal hit and run accident Thursday evening in the Ridgefields neighborhood of Kingsport.

Stephen A. Jackson and his dog were both killed the evening of March 9 when a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck them on the sidewalk, police said.

On March 10 the KPD reported it had garnered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to positively identify Jesse D. Carey, 28, of Kingsport, as the driver of the hit and run vehicle.

A warrant was been obtained charging Carey with Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness; Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Death; Failure to Immediately Report a Motor Vehicle Collision; Driving on a Revoked License (2nd Offense); and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

As of Monday Carey remained wanted and at large. He is a 28 year old white male adult, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 2009 Greenway Street in Kingsport.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be located is asked to call 423-246-9111 or simply call 911 if emergency conditions exist.

Anyone who can supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:

https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday the KPD responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Ridgefields Road near Riverport Road in Kingsport.

Jackson, 40, of Kingsport, was walking a dog on a leash down a neighborhood sidewalk adjacent to the 300 block of Ridgefields Road, the KPD reported.

A red 2002 Subaru Impreza compact 4-door sedan was northbound on Ridgefields Road, negotiating a curve, when for unknown reasons it left the right side of the roadway and struck both Jackson and the dog on the sidewalk. The Subaru then returned to the roadway and left the scene.

The KPD reported that Jackson sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Jackson was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the E.T.S.U. James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy. The dog was also seriously injured, and it succumbed to its injuries and died at the scene.

The hit and run vehicle was later located at a Mount Carmel residence and was seized as evidence.