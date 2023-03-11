RuPaul Brought to Tears over ‘Drag Race’ Queen’s Runway Homage

RuPaul’s Drag Race can be an emotional experience. This season we’ve gotten tears from Anetra while she shared her estrangement from her mother. We got tears from Sasha Colby while talking about being positive trans representation. We got tears from Loosey LaDuca for being safe for the acting challenge… and for the improv challenge… and — you get the point. If a queen doesn’t cry in the Werk Room, on the main stage, or during their confessionals, is it really an episode of Drag Race? No! That’s why of all the episodes of Drag Race, tonight’s episode — “Two Queens, One Joke” — might be one of the Drag Race-iest ever. Tonight, Mama Ru herself was brought to tears. SPOILERS ahead, obvs!

Now, this is far, far from the first time that RuPaul’s cried on Drag Race. Hell, one of RuPaul’s most enduring Drag Race quotes involves her crying (“We as gay people, we get to choose our family!”). But it’s still rare to see Ru shed a tear — especially one of happiness.

That moment came during tonight’s runway portion, which was finally back to a respectable length thanks to the show’s return to a 90-minute format. Category was: Rip Her to Shreds — and Luxx Noir London came with a reference that was near and dear to RuPaul’s heart.

Photo: MTV

Yeah, it’s a bunch of streamers glued to some football shoulder pads and some Mad Max hair and makeup. Why does this look make RuPaul tear up? Because it is a direct homage — or just a direct recreation — of a look that RuPaul wore way back in 1986 when she fronted a new wave band called Wee Wee Pole.

Can we just pause to appreciate Luxx Noir London as maybe the greatest reference queen in Drag Race herstory? Not only does she drop the absolute deepest of deep cut Drag Race quotes…

… but Luxx is the kind of girl who reads the prompt “shredded outfit” and her mind immediately goes to a grainy YouTube video of RuPaul performing at the Limelight 37 years ago!

Photo: MTV

Just absolutely immaculate. A+. No notes.

During the critiques, RuPaul takes a moment to talk about this look and what seeing it on the main stage means to her. “Let me just talk about this look. I’m going to try to talk about it without crying, okay,” says RuPaul. She will not succeed. “I wore this look in 1986 and it just brings back so many great memories for me because I was just a freak running around New York City. And if you had asked me if I’d be sitting in this seat, hosting a television show back then, y’know what my answer would have been?” RuPaul shouts “Yes!” after Luxx also responds “yes.” And then Ru has to wipe away some tears.

Photo: MTV

I think this moment is even bigger than just Luxx getting a good critique and ultimately winning the challenge (with her comedy partner, Loosey LaDuca). That moment during judging, the way that both Luxx and RuPaul answered “yes” when Ru asked that hypothetical question of her 26-year-old self — people can call Luxx cocky or delusional or whatever, but so was RuPaul at that age. And honestly, every drag queen should believe in themselves that ferociously. This moment, while a really cute exchange between host and contestant, actually says a lot about who RuPaul is and was, and who Luxx is and maybe who Luxx will be when she’s 63. You know that Ru’s probably seen an inkling of her 20-something self in Luxx all season long, and I’d wager that this runway made that abundantly clear.

If Luxx Noir London didn’t just cement herself a place in the top four…

We’ll be one step closer to a final four when RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 returns with another new 90-minute episode next Friday.