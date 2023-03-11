Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Memphian

Davis, Williams combine for 68 points in win over UCF

By Parth Upadhyaya,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSedS_0lF7ohoK00

FORT WORTH, Texas — It was as if it was scripted. It came right on cue.

Memphis was unraveling. UCF’s C.J. Kelly had just hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt midway through the second half to give his team its first lead in nearly 19 minutes. The Knights’ bench grew louder than the largely pro-Memphis crowd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Then, Kendric Davis buried back-to-back 3s from the left wing. And then, DeAndre Williams sank another from the right wing.

Memphis’ dynamic one-two punch was there to save the day right when the Tigers (24-8) needed it most. It allowed the group to come away with an 81-76 victory over the Knights (18-14) Friday night in an AAC Tournament quarterfinal.

Williams finished with 35 points, while Davis added 33.  It was the first time two Memphis players scored 30 or more in the same game since Jan. 7, 1971, when Larry Finch scored 34 points and Don Holcomb scored 31 as Memphis beat Bradley.

“We knew we had to go out there and perform for the team to win,” said Williams, a 6-foot-9 All-AAC first-team forward. “And we had that mindset all game.”

Williams and Davis combined for 68 points on 24-39 shooting, 14 rebounds and nine assists. The duo accounted for 83.9% of their team’s scoring.

After a first half in which Memphis shot 50% from the floor, built a 10-point lead and put on a pretty display of basketball, the Tigers took a while to get going after halftime. They went scoreless for more than four minutes in the final 20 minutes before a free throw by forward Malcolm Dandridge broke the seal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rtlee_0lF7ohoK00

Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) fights for a layup during the March 10, 2023, game against UCF. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

After that, though, it was all Williams and Davis.

They scored all of their team’s points the rest of the way until there were 18 seconds left. Yup, that’s nearly 16 minutes — 15:31, to be exact — of two players generating all of their team’s offense.

Davis, an All-American guard, said it was some trash talk from Kelly that pushed him to “lock back in” after the Tigers’ offensive lull halfway through the second half.

“If you know Coach, you know we don’t take that too well in Memphis,” Davis said. “So it just turned me up a bit. And we got it done.”

A bit is undoubtedly an understatement.

Including the aforementioned sequence of consecutive 3s, Davis went on to hit four field goals and eight free throws in the final 11 minutes of the game. And when he wasn’t doing the damage, it was Williams.

Williams made three baskets in that same stretch to try to put UCF away. He and Davis took turns throwing haymakers in hopes of knocking their opponent out of the contest.

But the Knights — led by Kelly’s 28-point outing — wouldn’t fold so easily.

A Kelly 3 cut Memphis’ deficit to three points with 20 seconds remaining. That’s when Tigers forward Chandler Lawson hit two free throws on the other end of the floor to all but end the game.

“We’ve had guys step up all season,” Hardaway said.

To the head coach, it was another example of the players around Williams and Davis doing “all the little bitty things” to help his squad win.

Lawson’s two points were two of just three in the second half that didn’t come from the Tigers’ two stars.

While reporters, spectators and everyone else inside Dickies Arena on Friday night were shocked after the final buzzer at what they’d just witnessed from Williams and Davis, Hardaway wasn’t surprised.

“These guys are killers, man,” he said. “That’s what they’re built for. They’re built for moments like this.”

Other notes

  • Memphis opened AAC Tournament play Friday as a No. 2 seed after earning a first-round bye. UCF, the No. 7 seed, was coming off a 76-70 win over No. 10 seed SMU in Thursday’s first round.
  • The Tigers split the regular-season series with the Knights 1-1. Hardaway and Co. fell to UCF on Jan. 11 in double-overtime 107-104 in Orlando, then picked up a 64-63 win on Feb. 16 at FedExForum.
  • Friday’s game likely marked the final matchup between Memphis and UCF as conference foes. The Knights depart for the Big 12 Conference after this season.
  • Up next: Memphis advances to Saturday’s semifinal game against No. 3 seed Tulane. The Tigers will face the Green Wave at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2, 98.9 FM).

2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

First Round | Thursday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina 73, No. 8 South Florida 58

Game 2: No. 7 UCF 76, No. 10 SMU 70

Game 3: No. 6 Wichita State 81, No. 11 Tulsa 63

Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10

Game 4: No. 1 Houston 60, No. 9 ECU 46

Game 5: No. 4 Cincinnati 84, No. 5 Temple 54

Game 6: No. 2 Memphis 81, No. 7 UCF 76

Game 7: No. 3 Tulane 82, No. 6 Wichita State 76

Semifinals | Saturday, March 11

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. No 4 Cincinnati | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 3 Tulane | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Final | Sunday, March 12

Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One person killed in morning crash on Austin Peay in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Woman dead following shooting at Tennessee McDonald’s
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR6 days ago
Argument over $10 in domino game turns deadly
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Melrose High student killed in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Woman beats boyfriend in the head with hammer
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man dead following shooting in Memphis, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
12-year-old girl found after missing for 5 days, police say
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
One dead in Frayser apartment shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Wreck on I-240 and Airways, traffic diverted
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Man found shot to death in house on Prescott
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two men rob T-Mobile Store in North Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Missing person report filed for Corinth female
Corinth, MS2 days ago
Cordova restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Woman catches burglar coming out of her downtown apartment
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Police search for persons of interest in South Memphis store shooting that left minor dead, 1 injured
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD releases video of person of interest in Grauer homicide
Memphis, TN3 days ago
McDonald's employee charged after deadly shooting at Memphis restaurant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Teen wakes to burglar in his bedroom
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on N Hollywood Street
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One teen captured after escaping Fayette County youth detention center
Nashville, TN1 day ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN8 days ago
Two detained after woman shot and killed in South Memphis neighborhood
Memphis, TN7 days ago
Man stuffed in trash can after being shot, killed over dominoes argument, police say
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser
Memphis, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy