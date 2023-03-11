Davis, Williams combine for 68 points in win over UCF

FORT WORTH, Texas — It was as if it was scripted. It came right on cue.

Memphis was unraveling. UCF’s C.J. Kelly had just hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt midway through the second half to give his team its first lead in nearly 19 minutes. The Knights’ bench grew louder than the largely pro-Memphis crowd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Then, Kendric Davis buried back-to-back 3s from the left wing. And then, DeAndre Williams sank another from the right wing.

Memphis’ dynamic one-two punch was there to save the day right when the Tigers (24-8) needed it most. It allowed the group to come away with an 81-76 victory over the Knights (18-14) Friday night in an AAC Tournament quarterfinal.

Williams finished with 35 points, while Davis added 33. It was the first time two Memphis players scored 30 or more in the same game since Jan. 7, 1971, when Larry Finch scored 34 points and Don Holcomb scored 31 as Memphis beat Bradley.

“We knew we had to go out there and perform for the team to win,” said Williams, a 6-foot-9 All-AAC first-team forward. “And we had that mindset all game.”

Williams and Davis combined for 68 points on 24-39 shooting, 14 rebounds and nine assists. The duo accounted for 83.9% of their team’s scoring.

After a first half in which Memphis shot 50% from the floor, built a 10-point lead and put on a pretty display of basketball, the Tigers took a while to get going after halftime. They went scoreless for more than four minutes in the final 20 minutes before a free throw by forward Malcolm Dandridge broke the seal.

Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) fights for a layup during the March 10, 2023, game against UCF. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

After that, though, it was all Williams and Davis.

They scored all of their team’s points the rest of the way until there were 18 seconds left. Yup, that’s nearly 16 minutes — 15:31, to be exact — of two players generating all of their team’s offense.

Davis, an All-American guard, said it was some trash talk from Kelly that pushed him to “lock back in” after the Tigers’ offensive lull halfway through the second half.

“If you know Coach, you know we don’t take that too well in Memphis,” Davis said. “So it just turned me up a bit. And we got it done.”

A bit is undoubtedly an understatement.

Including the aforementioned sequence of consecutive 3s, Davis went on to hit four field goals and eight free throws in the final 11 minutes of the game. And when he wasn’t doing the damage, it was Williams.

Williams made three baskets in that same stretch to try to put UCF away. He and Davis took turns throwing haymakers in hopes of knocking their opponent out of the contest.

But the Knights — led by Kelly’s 28-point outing — wouldn’t fold so easily.

A Kelly 3 cut Memphis’ deficit to three points with 20 seconds remaining. That’s when Tigers forward Chandler Lawson hit two free throws on the other end of the floor to all but end the game.

“We’ve had guys step up all season,” Hardaway said.

To the head coach, it was another example of the players around Williams and Davis doing “all the little bitty things” to help his squad win.

Lawson’s two points were two of just three in the second half that didn’t come from the Tigers’ two stars.

While reporters, spectators and everyone else inside Dickies Arena on Friday night were shocked after the final buzzer at what they’d just witnessed from Williams and Davis, Hardaway wasn’t surprised.

“These guys are killers, man,” he said. “That’s what they’re built for. They’re built for moments like this.”

Other notes

Memphis opened AAC Tournament play Friday as a No. 2 seed after earning a first-round bye. UCF, the No. 7 seed, was coming off a 76-70 win over No. 10 seed SMU in Thursday’s first round.

The Tigers split the regular-season series with the Knights 1-1. Hardaway and Co. fell to UCF on Jan. 11 in double-overtime 107-104 in Orlando, then picked up a 64-63 win on Feb. 16 at FedExForum.

Friday’s game likely marked the final matchup between Memphis and UCF as conference foes. The Knights depart for the Big 12 Conference after this season.

Up next: Memphis advances to Saturday’s semifinal game against No. 3 seed Tulane. The Tigers will face the Green Wave at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2, 98.9 FM).

2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

First Round | Thursday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina 73, No. 8 South Florida 58

Game 2: No. 7 UCF 76, No. 10 SMU 70

Game 3: No. 6 Wichita State 81, No. 11 Tulsa 63

Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10

Game 4: No. 1 Houston 60, No. 9 ECU 46

Game 5: No. 4 Cincinnati 84, No. 5 Temple 54

Game 6: No. 2 Memphis 81, No. 7 UCF 76

Game 7: No. 3 Tulane 82, No. 6 Wichita State 76

Semifinals | Saturday, March 11

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. No 4 Cincinnati | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 3 Tulane | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Final | Sunday, March 12

Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN