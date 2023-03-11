Open in App
Paducah, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Who wouldn’t be nervous?’ Late free throws send McCracken County to Sweet 16 semis.

By Josh Moore,

5 days ago

A sigh of relief was audible all the way from Paducah after Caroline Sivills made both of her only free-throw attempts Friday night at Rupp Arena.

They capped a 14-point effort by the McCracken County senior and, more importantly, sealed a 51-47 win over Ashland Blazer to send her Mustangs to the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 semifinals.

In McCracken County’s 35 prior games, only six were decided by single digits. The Mustangs (34-2) hadn’t played in such a game since December, also the last month they suffered a loss. Their average margin of victory — 31 points — is greater than the total number of points that nine of their opponents scored against them.

“Sometimes, in tournament play, you just have to find a way to survive and get to the next step,” Mustangs Coach Scott Sivills said.

Caroline, Scott’s daughter, was a 66 percent free-throw shooter coming into the contest.

“Oh yeah, you’re nervous,” Scott said. “I mean, who wouldn’t be nervous? But I love her confidence, getting there and getting in a rhythm with the first one. We called the timeout to get everybody settled on what to do defensively.

“And for her to make the other one was huge.”

A window was open for the Mustangs to put Ashland to bed early, but the Kittens (26-8) stymied the state’s highest-scoring team over the final 16 minutes. After giving up 24 points in the second quarter, Ashland held McCracken County to only 19 second-half points on 7-for-15 shooting. The Mustangs did themselves no favor at the line, where they finished 7-for-14 as a team.

“Too many missed one-and-ones,” Scott said. “That game would’ve been put away a lot earlier if we’d made our free throws, but it’s pressure-packed. They had all the mojo on their end.”

Following a Briley Benton corner three-pointer to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 47-35 early in the fourth, Ashland manufactured a 10-0 run to get within a possession with under two minutes to play. After a few near steals, the Kittens appeared to secure a rebound with about 1:20 left; however, it was quickly whistled as a jump ball in McCracken’s favor. Mikee Buchanan received the inbound pass and connected on a nearby jumper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrThb_0lF7oSWJ00
McCracken County celebrates after defeating Ashland Blazer to advance to the Sweet 16 semifinals in just the school’s second-ever visit to the state tournament. James Crisp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGgaz_0lF7oSWJ00
Ashland Blazer’s Ella Sellars (21) tries to get off a shot while guarded by McCracken County’s Claire Johnson. Sellars led the Kittens with 20 points. Johnson had 13 points, five assists and four steals for the Mustangs. James Crisp

Blazer again got within two points and regained possession after McCracken missed the front end of a one-and-one. Kenleigh Woods got into the lane for a layup look, but it fell short and into the hands of Sivills, who then played hero at the stripe with six seconds to go.

On Woods’ drive to potentially tie, Ella Sellars rolled to the wing and had room to shoot what could have been a game-winning three-pointer. Sellars led the Kittens with 20 points and finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc; Woods was the only other Kitten in double figures with 17.

“We’ve been in that situation before and we just let ’em play it out,” Ashland Coach Stacy Davis said. “ … It’s just a read that we got with and this time it didn’t fall. That’s just how it happens sometimes.”

McCracken County, here for the second year in a row, had never qualified for the Sweet 16 prior to last March. It was one-and-done in 2022, but now stands as one of the state’s final four programs. The Mustangs were scheduled to play the winner of the final quarterfinal, Mercy Academy or Henderson County, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Another grind-it-out affair was more likely to come than the blowouts to which they’ve become accustomed, but the Mustangs will embrace a win by any means necessary at this point. They all count the same.

“We’ve been practicing, especially these past few months, for these types of situations,” Caroline Sivills said. “We all just took a deep breath and still played together as a team. We’ve got each others’ backs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUo9a_0lF7oSWJ00
McCracken County’s Caroline Sivills (0) drives between Ashland Blazer’s Jenna Delaney (23) and Jaidyn Gulley (12). Sivills made two free throws with six seconds left to secure the victory and scored 14 points in the game. James Crisp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gy8qB_0lF7oSWJ00
McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas (25) shoots while defended by Ashland Blazer’s Jaidyn Gulley (12). Thomas finished with 10 points, four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals. James Crisp

Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 3 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

‘Ready to play.’ Clark opens up offense to knock North Laurel from Girls’ Sweet 16.

‘They continue to amaze me.’ Sacred Heart puts away Owensboro Catholic in second half.

Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 2 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 1 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paducah, KY newsLocal Paducah, KY
3 Kentucky towns named Best Small Towns in the South
Paducah, KY1 day ago
3 Kentucky towns make Southern Living's Best Small Towns
Danville, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘A little bit of everything.’ Elizabethtown’s 6-foot-10 center dominant in first-round win.
Elizabethtown, KY14 hours ago
‘March Madness’ shows itself in opening round as late three lifts Ashland past Owensboro
Owensboro, KY8 hours ago
Slideshow: Elizabethtown beats McCracken County at Boys’ Sweet 16
Elizabethtown, KY15 hours ago
Fatal Collision on U.S. 62 in Caldwell County, Kentucky
Princeton, KY23 hours ago
This time, John Pelphrey was on right side of ‘Laettner play.’ It still ended in pain.
Cookeville, TN5 days ago
2-month-old baby missing from Ashland, Kentucky, found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Kentucky State Police Post 8 Morehead Traffic Checkpoint Announcement
Morehead, KY23 hours ago
Kentucky man dies in police custody, family seeks answers
Ashland, KY2 days ago
Corridor G lanes back open after crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Ky. couple cashes in $10 lottery ticket, wins $494,261 jackpot
Mayfield, KY7 days ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICIAL HAS TO BE RESCUED FROM NARROW ROADSIDE CLIFF
Paintsville, KY1 day ago
Look: Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue
Paintsville, KY1 day ago
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Recovery businesses remain a concern of South Point residents
South Point, OH4 days ago
St. Claire HealthCare Announces New Visitation Policy
Morehead, KY1 day ago
Trial set to determine costs, damages Kim Davis could owe couples
Morehead, KY2 days ago
West Virginia has a new cable company
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Boone County man charged with domestic assault
Jeffrey, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy