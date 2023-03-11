Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Breaking down St. John’s top candidates for new head coach

By Zach Braziller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hebu_0lF7oGAp00

For the third time in eight years, St. John’s is in search of a new men’s basketball head coach after the university fired Mike Anderson on Friday after four seasons.

The Post breaks down some of the Johnnies’ options:

Rick Pitino, Iona

There is mutual interest between the 70-year-old Hall of Famer and St. John’s, as The Post reported on Thursday. A two-time national champion at Kentucky and Louisville who has been to seven Final Fours, Pitino doesn’t have a buyout at Iona.

He has the star appeal and coaching expertise to reinvigorate this dormant program.

Texas Tech is also interested in Pitino, who has said he wants to coach for up to six more years.

The Red Raiders are in search of a coach after Mark Adams’ resignation following his suspension for making racially insensitive remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAQXh_0lF7oGAp00
Rick Pitino has led Iona to one NCAA Tournament appearance since taking the job in 2020, and has a chance at a second on Saturday.
Getty Images
Speedy Claxton, Hofstra

A star in his day at Hofstra who later played parts of seven seasons in the NBA, the 44-year-old Claxton is interested in the St. John’s job, according to sources.

He has done well at his alma mater in his first two seasons as a head coach.

He led Hofstra to the CAA regular season crown this season and has molded two-time CAA Player of the Year, Aaron Estrada. Claxton is short on experience, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbjQc_0lF7oGAp00
Speedy Claxton led Hofstra to a CAA regular season title this year.
Getty Images
Robert Jones, Norfolk State

The Queens native twice interviewed for the Fordham job that first went to Kyle Neptune and later to Keith Urgo.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pp4w7_0lF7oGAp00
St. John’s fires Mike Anderson after four disappointing seasons

Jones has led Norfolk State to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and four 20-win seasons in 10 years at the MEAC school.

He worked under former Iona coach Tim Cluess at St. Mary’s High School years ago.

Matt Langel, Colgate

Considered an expert tactician, the 45-year-old Langel has guided Colgate to four straight NCAA Tournament berths.

He also played and coached at Penn. Langel inherited a struggling Colgate program in 2011 that was coming off six losing seasons in seven years, and has elevated it into one of the premier low-major teams annually.

Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State

A longshot, Boynton has a massive $9.45 million buyout according to The Oklahoman and has the Cowboys on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

St. John’s president Rev. Brian Shanley is said to be a fan of the energetic Brooklyn native and Bishop Loughlin alum.

The 41-year-old Boynton’s teams are among the country’s best defensively on a yearly basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDI0L_0lF7oGAp00
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton is a Brooklyn native.
Getty Images

St. John’s president Rev. Brian Shanley is said to be a fan of Boynton, an energetic Brooklyn native and Bishop Loughlin alum.

His teams regularly are among the country’s best on defense.

Mike Brey, Free Agent

Brey, 63, has ties to athletic director Mike Cragg from his days as a Duke assistant, and did reach three Sweet 16’s in his time as Notre Dame’s coach.

But he’s only been to one NCAA Tournament since 2017, and is coming off a dismal 11-21 campaign that led to him stepping down as the Irish coach.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Diminutive FDU plays big in blowout First Four win with No. 1 seed Purdue next
Hackensack, NJ8 hours ago
Walter Clayton Jr. traded football for basketball and it’s paying off
New Rochelle, NY8 hours ago
Alabama has armed security with Brandon Miller at NCAA Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago
March Madness 2023 prediction: Duke vs. Oral Roberts pick
Durham, NC11 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Greg Gumbel under fire for saying Alabama basketball ‘sidestepped’ murder scandal
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
17-year-old gunned down in broad-daylight Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Rasul Douglas fires back on Packers’ Aaron Rodgers approach as Jets decision looms
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NBA insider Marc Spears worried about Ja Morant: ‘There’s things I’m hearing’
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 Florida assisted living facility staffers accused of whipping, tackling resident
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
Breaking down what comes next now that Aaron Rodgers wants to join Jets
Green Bay, WI12 hours ago
Arizona State wallops Nevada in First Four victory to advance in March Madness
Tempe, AZ7 hours ago
Why the Packers would hold up the Aaron Rodgers Jets trade
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
From Manhattan to Iona, Steve Masiello finds new home with Rick Pitino
New Rochelle, NY9 hours ago
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out indefinitely after entering counseling program
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Mom, grandfather charged with murder after leaving newborn in trash bag along Iowa road
Norfolk, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy