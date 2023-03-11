Open in App
Selma, CA
Deputies find over $200K in psychedelic mushrooms in Selma

By Isaiah Varela,

5 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – About $200,000 worth of hallucinogenic mushrooms were found after deputies served a search warrant to a home in Selma Friday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say inside the elaborate illegal drug operation, about 500 plastic tubs of psilocybin mushrooms in the early developmental stages were found.

According to investigators, the mushrooms are sold by the gram, meaning the tubs had the potential to produce about 33,000 grams in a year.

Detectives say they also found 3,600 grams of processed mushrooms ready for sale. Overall, the approximate street value of everything found after a year would be about $200,000.

Deputies say no suspects were contacted during the search and that they are still taking tips from the public.

