Windsor, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire at construction company causes major damage, injures firefighter

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

5 days ago
Windsor Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

WINDSOR — A fire in a commercial building Thursday night left one firefighter with minor injuries and caused significant structural damage.

Fire Marshal Bob Bolasevich said the fire department received a call around 10:20 p.m. reporting a fire at 97 Pierson Lane. Upon arrival, crews found “quite a bit of fire” and remained on the scene until 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Bolasevich said the fire caused heavy damage to the building that housed a kitchen remodeling business. There were no sprinklers in the building, he added.

