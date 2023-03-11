Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Williams and Davis combine to hold off UCF in a game for the ages for two of the AAC’s best

By Mike Ceide,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZpiE_0lF7hUJy00

MEMPHIS — One of the best performances by a Tiger duo in Memphis hoops history.

DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined to score 68 of the U of M’s 81 points in the Tigers 81-76 win over UCF in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals from Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Williams and Davis were even better in the second half.

After Malcolm Dandridge hit a free throw at the 15:49 mark, Williams and Davis combined to score 38 straight points for the Tigers, holding off a Knights team that wouldn’t go away. 38 of Memphis’ 41 second half points.

“I feel like I’m the best in the country because I work hard at it,” Davis said. “But I mean, like, Penny, always tell me, you got have that swagger. Penny, you know, he got that swagger. So I came here to get this swagger.”

“We knew we had to go out there and perform for the team to win and we had that mindset all game and we made big plays throughout the whole game,” Williams said. “We want to continue to play like this all tournament.”

Let’s just say their head coach left very impressed.

“These guys are killers, man. I keep saying the same thing. That’s what they’re built for. They’re built for moments like this. They’re closers, and they both closed today,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “I’m proud of both of them because they understand with the magnitude of what all of this is. KD’s never made the NCAA tournament so he’s showing his hunger like, I’m not ready to go home.”>

Williams finishing with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Davis 33 to go along with 7 assists as the Tigers take their first step toward the program’s first tournament title since 2013.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Tigers beat #1 Houston to win AAC Tournament title
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Study: $100,000 goes furthest in Memphis
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tigers fans show support with NCAA Tournament send-off
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Going Dancing: Memphis Tigers on their way to NCAA Tournament
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Davis thinking legacy as Tigers guard readies for NCAA Tourney debut
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA suspending Ja Morant for 8 games; could return March 20
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Hardaway basking in biggest win as Tigers’ coach
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Report: Grizzlies Ja Morant enters counseling program
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tigers headed to a second straight NCAA Tournament as the 8-seed in the East Region
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Tennessee snags fourth seed in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Arkansas high school football coach accused of grabbing, pushing student
Palestine, AR1 day ago
Can counseling help return Ja Morant to the court?
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Doncic, Irving out again for Mavs in Memphis rematch
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Grizzlies beat Mavs again in another meeting sans All-Stars
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Doncic and Morant clash in Dallas-Memphis matchup
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Debate over demolition of Mid-South Coliseum continues
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Residency requirement for Memphis mayor could lead to legal showdown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
City of Germantown plans to build sports complex
Germantown, TN2 days ago
What makes the Memphis International Airport ‘international’?
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Memphis teachers head to Nashville to voice concerns
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Police search for missing West Memphis, AR man
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Community honors West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR9 hours ago
Delta plane diverted, circles Memphis on return to Atlanta
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One injured in North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Dog abandoned at Bartlett park searches for new home
Bartlett, TN1 day ago
Woman dead following shooting at Tennessee McDonald’s
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One person killed in morning crash on Austin Peay in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy