Moore leads Lady Panthers in opening NCAA win

ASHLAND, Ohio–The Drury Lady Panthers tipped off the NCAA D2 womens tournament Friday afternoon in Ohio.

The second ranked Lady Panthers opened against the familiar Lewis Flyers.

It’s the fourth meeting between the two this season.

Drury beat them last weekend for the GLVC tournament championship.

And the Lady Panthers flexing their muscle inside, Anna Hitt with the hoop, it’s 16-9 Drury.

Then Terrion Moore with the wide open three from the wing, it’s 19-13 Lady Panthers.

Lewis hanging with them, Kathryn Schmidt with a three of her own, it’s a three point game.

Second quarter, Alana Findley strong in the paint for the hoop and the harm, 24-16 Lady Panthers.

Then Caitlynn Daniels with a long three, Drury by eight.

Terrion Moore with a big game, a wide open jumper from the free throw line, she led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, and Drury wins 71-60 and will play Grand Valley State in Saturday night’s second round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.