Michael Cohen to testify at Trump 'hush money' grand jury next week in last step before a possible indictment
By Laura Italiano,El Calabrese,
5 days ago
Michael Cohen is set to testify next week before the Trump "hush money" grand jury in Manhattan.
It could be a final step before a vote on an indictment charging Trump with falsifying business records.
If indicted, Trump would become the first former president to ever face criminal charges.
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's fixer-turned-nemesis, will be the final witness to testify next week before a Manhattan grand jury weighing possible felony falsifying business records charges against the former president, Insider has learned.
Cohen is expected to present a detailed chronology of a 2016 "hush-money" payment made by Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, an account corroborated by documents, phone records, and email communications, Cohen has said.
Next week's testimony could be the last step before a possible felony indictment against Trump for an alleged scheme to impact the 2016 election by secretly funneling Daniels $130,000 to ensure she stayed silent about an affair she claimed to have with Trump a decade earlier, according to two people with knowledge of the prosecution's intentions.
Bragg must authorize his prosecutors to request a grand jury vote before an indictment could be voted on. It's unclear if or when that will happen.
Trump may be accused of falsely designating the payment as a "retainer" to Cohen when it was really an undeclared campaign expenditure, one 0f the people told Insider, asking to stay anonymous to discuss the sensitive matter.
Cohen met all day Friday with Manhattan prosecutors working on District Attorney Alvin Bragg's hush-money inquiry — assumedly in preparation for his testimony.
Comments / 0