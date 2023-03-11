Open in App
California State
TheDailyBeast

Catastrophic California Floods Kill Two, Force Thousands to Evacuate

By Katie Hawkinson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utfIP_0lF7gMkr00
Matt Volpert/gorafting.com via Reuters

Two people are dead and 9,000 are under evacuation orders as California once again faces disastrous storms and flooding, state officials said Friday. Over 54,000 people also find themselves without power as two atmospheric river storms wreak havoc on the state. Amid the deadly conditions, President Biden signed off on Governor Gavin Newsom’s emergency declaration request Friday, enabling the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide aid. The flooding comes after California faced nine punishing storms in January, resulting in 22 deaths, as well as heavy snow in the San Bernardino Mountains last month that stranded hundreds in their homes for weeks.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

