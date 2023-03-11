Open in App
Kansas City, MO
ESPN

Chiefs, Bills among 12-14 teams at Odell Beckham workout

By Jeremy Fowler,

5 days ago

About a dozen NFL teams seeking flashes of the Odell Beckham Jr . of old attended his free agency workout Friday in Arizona, a source told ESPN.

According to the source, coaches and scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs , Buffalo Bills , New England Patriots , New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens were among the estimated 12 to 14 teams on hand to see Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who sat out last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Beckham made free agency visits to the Giants, Bills and Dallas Cowboys in December but ultimately decided not to sign with a team. Because he missed last year, he is free to sign with any team right now.

Beckham, 30, is expected to be among the top wide receivers available this year in free agency despite coming off a second ACL tear. A source with knowledge of Beckham's market believes he wants top dollar commensurate with his skill set.

