Pasco toddler dead after being hit by grandma’s SUV, troopers say

A 58-year-old Wesley Chapel grandmother hit her 2-year-old grandson with her SUV while backing up to help a stranded motorist Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

A 2-year-old boy from Wesley Chapel is dead after being struck by an SUV driven by his grandmother while he was walking between the SUV and a stranded vehicle the woman was trying to help on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, to help a motorist who was stranded on a dirt road around 4:49 p.m. Troopers say the toddler walked between the two vehicles and was hit.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died, the agency said in a news release Friday night.

The Highway Patrol did not name the woman or the child.