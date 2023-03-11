Pasco toddler dead after being hit by grandma’s SUV, troopers say
By Amy Gehrt,
5 days ago
A 2-year-old boy from Wesley Chapel is dead after being struck by an SUV driven by his grandmother while he was walking between the SUV and a stranded vehicle the woman was trying to help on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 58-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, to help a motorist who was stranded on a dirt road around 4:49 p.m. Troopers say the toddler walked between the two vehicles and was hit.
The boy was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died, the agency said in a news release Friday night.
The Highway Patrol did not name the woman or the child.
