Open in App
Wesley Chapel, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco toddler dead after being hit by grandma’s SUV, troopers say

By Amy Gehrt,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFQtL_0lF7fdWt00
A 58-year-old Wesley Chapel grandmother hit her 2-year-old grandson with her SUV while backing up to help a stranded motorist Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

A 2-year-old boy from Wesley Chapel is dead after being struck by an SUV driven by his grandmother while he was walking between the SUV and a stranded vehicle the woman was trying to help on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, to help a motorist who was stranded on a dirt road around 4:49 p.m. Troopers say the toddler walked between the two vehicles and was hit.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died, the agency said in a news release Friday night.

The Highway Patrol did not name the woman or the child.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wesley Chapel, FL newsLocal Wesley Chapel, FL
WESLEY CHAPEL: Firefighters battle house fire in Pasco County
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Davenport crash
Davenport, FL13 hours ago
Man arrested after Clearwater surf shop shooting victim dies, police say
Clearwater, FL13 hours ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver of Ford F-150 truck in Largo, police say
Largo, FL1 day ago
22-Year-Old Lakeland Woman Dies In Pinellas County Crash When Ejected From SUV
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Pinellas Co. detectives issue Purple Alert for missing endangered 19-year-old woman
Saint Petersburg, FL20 hours ago
Spring Hill man killed in single-car collision
Spring Hill, FL1 day ago
One killed in Florida surf shop shooting, manhunt underway for persons of interest
Clearwater, FL21 hours ago
Neighbors concerned about crashes at Trinity intersection
Trinity, FL1 day ago
Elderly Man Killed In Largo Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash
Largo, FL1 day ago
‘It hurts’: Man killed in I-4 hit-and-run was a chef, family man, relative says
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Largo Man Dies After Clearwater Surf Style Shooting, No Arrest Made Yet
Clearwater, FL21 hours ago
Person injured in shooting inside Clearwater Beach surf shop
Clearwater, FL23 hours ago
Drivers killed, injured in collision at Centralia and Sunshine Grove
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Polk deputy finds murder suspect at church, prays with him, then arrests him
Polk City, FL1 day ago
Boy Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
1 killed in Surf Style shooting in Clearwater; 1 arrested
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Dog, 11 puppies rescued after being dumped on side of Seffner road
Seffner, FL15 hours ago
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver helps 90-year-old woman after fall at South Tampa home
Tampa, FL2 days ago
New Port Richey Police Charge woman with Child neglect after leaving baby in pool
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Fla. K-9 deputy ambushed, shot in neck, hand and leg while tracking suspect
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Pasco County deputies find missing 44-year-old woman
Hudson, FL3 days ago
Missing woman, 77, last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL3 days ago
Police: Crash cleared in north St. Pete intersection
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Deputies: Human remains found in Pasco County
Hudson, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy