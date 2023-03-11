Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Three shot, suspect wanted in Wilkes-BarrFriday night shooting in Wilkes-Barre

By Justin Glowacki,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlI4j_0lF7eP5O00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are looking for one man after he allegedly shot and injured three people in Wilkes-Barre, Friday night.

Officials said Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Departments were called to a police incident on Kado Street in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre around 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department , officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 70 block of Kado Street and found three men were shot and transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Where can I watch On Patrol: Live? on Reelz

Police went on to say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between the injured and the suspect who drew a firearm and began shooting at the victims.

After shooting the three men were transported to , investigators said the suspect fled the scene, Accoridng to

Officers have not said when they arrested the suspect, but they have said one man is in custody.

Details are limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilkes-barre, PA newsLocal Wilkes-barre, PA
Man wanted for alleged I-81 police chase
Wilkes-barre, PA21 hours ago
Teen accused of stabbing man, biting an officer’s head
Wilkes-barre, PA20 hours ago
Police body cam footage differs from arrest affidavit, lawyer says
Wilkes-barre, PA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Over $2,000 stolen from Luzerne County Home Depot, suspect wanted
Wilkes-barre, PA22 hours ago
Man wanted after shooting in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Police: Wilkes-Barre shooting suspect fled scene in Uber
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Suspect identified in Kado St. shooting
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Cops: Two Mount Carmel Scrap Metal Thieves Busted by State Police
Mount Carmel, PA1 day ago
Kingston man admits to robbing Wilkes-Barre service station
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Men stopped in Pa. trying to deliver fentanyl, meth to N.J.-N.Y. headed to prison: prosecutor
New York City, NY1 day ago
Pennsylvania gun store owner reacts to gun control executive order
Bellefonte, PA14 hours ago
Aftermath of the cyber attack at Wilkes-Barre CTC
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Man Charged With Kidnapping In Missing Teenager Investigation
Crofton, KY5 days ago
Man found shot to death in Pennsylvania woods 'knew his attacker' as police launch homicide investigation
West Norriton, PA7 days ago
36-Year-Old Passenger ID'd After Deadly In Crash Into Tree: Pennsylvania State Police
Mount Holly Springs, PA6 days ago
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA8 days ago
Sprinkler system to be installed in Lincoln Plaza
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Wilkes-Barre rapist dies in state prison
Wilkes-barre, PA8 days ago
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX3 days ago
Tom Williams joins WBRE/WYOU as morning anchor
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Wilkes-Barre goes green for 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
March storm brings high winds and snow to Monroe County
Mount Pocono, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy