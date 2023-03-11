Three shot, suspect wanted in Wilkes-BarrFriday night shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are looking for one man after he allegedly shot and injured three people in Wilkes-Barre, Friday night.

Officials said Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Departments were called to a police incident on Kado Street in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre around 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department , officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 70 block of Kado Street and found three men were shot and transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Police went on to say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between the injured and the suspect who drew a firearm and began shooting at the victims.

After shooting the three men were transported to , investigators said the suspect fled the scene,

Officers have not said when they arrested the suspect, but they have said one man is in custody.

Details are limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.

