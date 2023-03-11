Open in App
Mechanicville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Man reported missing out of Mechanicville

By Courtney Ward,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOtDp_0lF7e9IF00

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police in Mechanicville are looking for a man who’s been missing since March 8. Daniel Murphy did not report for work and has not been heard from since.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Murphy is 41 years old, has balding hair, and blue eyes. He is described as 5’10” tall and around 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat, and a black sweatshirt.

He has a history of addiction, and his family is concerned he may have relapsed. According to police, his vehicle was found abandoned in the city of Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mechanicville Police at (518) 664-7383.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Troy, NY newsLocal Troy, NY
Police: Body found in abandoned Troy house
Troy, NY5 days ago
Troy man sentenced 65 months in nationwide fraud case
Troy, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
15-year-old injured in snowmobile crash
Berne, NY10 hours ago
18-year-old dies in snowmobile crash, police investigate
Gloversville, NY22 hours ago
Woman arrested after Chestertown break-in
Chestertown, NY1 day ago
Teen critically injured in East Berne snowmobile accident
East Berne, NY13 hours ago
Stabbing on CDTA bus sends one to the hospital
Schenectady, NY9 hours ago
Stolen vehicle suspect from Altamont deported from Canada
Altamont, NY18 hours ago
Barnett pleads guilty in funeral home case
Albany, NY14 hours ago
Saratoga Police seek help locating missing woman
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Staying safe while snowmobiling
Gloversville, NY9 hours ago
Florida 8-year-old accused of cutting another child’s throat
Albany, NY1 day ago
Man, dog escape raging Niskayuna fire
Niskayuna, NY1 day ago
Hoosick Falls man accused of Cumberland Farms stabbing
Hoosick Falls, NY3 days ago
Woman accused with husband of trying to set their 1-year-old on fire takes plea deal
Florida, NY1 day ago
Police to crack down on impaired driving this weekend
Albany, NY1 day ago
VSP: Man arrested for DUI in Pownal after sliding off road
Pownal, VT1 day ago
RPD: Man arrested after firing gun at family gathering
Rotterdam, NY2 days ago
Man and woman both face felony weapons and narcotics charges after Albany traffic stop
Albany, NY3 days ago
Meet the Colonie man fixing model trains
Colonie, NY21 hours ago
Vermont State Police investigating death of 34-year-old man in custody at Springfield prison
Springfield, VT1 day ago
Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4
Greenfield, MA2 days ago
Pedestrian killed after accident involving Amtrak train
Nelliston, NY13 hours ago
Town of Colonie receives $12K grant to improve firefighter safety
Colonie, NY17 hours ago
Wilton informs residents of available shelters
Wilton, NY1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest for Albany duo
Albany, NY3 days ago
PICS: Images from the 2023 nor’easter snowstorm
Albany, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy