No. 10 seed Penn St. reaches semis, beats Northwestern 67-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 10 seed Penn State beat second-seeded Northwestern 67-65 in overtime on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

It was Penn State’s second overtime win over Northwestern in nine days after a 68-65 win on March 1.

Penn State became the second double-digit seed to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament this season — joining No. 13 Ohio State — after just two had done it in the preview 25 tournaments. The Nittany Lions advanced to their first semifinals since 2018.

Lundy was trapped in the corner and appeared to be tied up, but Penn State was able to call a timeout with 13.7 left in overtime. The Nittany Lions successfully inbounded it and Lundy worked off some time before getting fouled. Lundy made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead and Penn State elected to foul before Northwestern could get a shot off.

Boo Buie went to the line at 4.7 and made the first of two free throws. He missed the second and the loose ball landed in the hands of Chase Audige, who rushed a shot from 3-point range that rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

Andrew Funk added 14 points for Penn State (21-12) and Kanye Clary added 11.

At the end of regulation, Lundy lost his balance on a drive but gathered it and sank a contested shot in the lane to tie it at 56-all. Northwestern dribbled down the clock and Buie got into the lane but his bank shot bounced off and Penn State chose not to call a timeout. Funk had a good look at a 3-pointer but it hit the back of the iron and Northwestern’s half-court heave didn’t hit the rim.

Buie finished with 16 points and Brooks Barnhizer had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern (21-11). Ty Berry was 1 of 10 from the field and the Wildcats shot just 32%.

