Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Two key Marlins relievers impress in first spring training outing. And more notes

By Jordan McPherson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OxHs_0lF7brmf00

Two of the Miami Marlins’ key high-leverage relievers made their first Grapefruit League appearances of spring training on Friday.

And it’s safe to say both impressed.

Left-handed pitchers A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott each threw a perfect inning in the Marlins’ 7-2 spring training win over the Washington Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Puk threw 15 pitches to retire the side in the fifth, getting Jeter Downs to hit a flyball to shallow left-center field before striking out both Riley Adams and Alex Call swinging — Adams with a fastball, Call with a splitter that he has been working on throughout the offseason.

Scott needed just 13 pitches for a one-two-three sixth inning. He struck out Keibert Ruiz swinging on a fastball in the dirt in between a pair of groundball outs to first baseman Jordan Groshans.

“You saw a different look tonight,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Back-end bullpen guys in the big leagues just look different. Seeing those guys right there come off the field healthy was No. 1 for us. The [velocity] was there. The secondary pitches were there. Just love where they’re at.”

Scott and Puk dealt with minor injuries early in camp, which resulted in their delayed appearances in spring training games. Puk had tightness in his left adductor, the muscles on the inner thigh. Scott had left biceps soreness. After a couple days of not throwing, each threw a bullpen session on March 3 and a live batting practice session on Tuesday before being cleared to pitch on Friday.

“It felt good being out there, being back in competition,” Puk said. “I was kind of working my pitches in there that I’ve been working on and it was pretty clean.”

Scott added: “I was just trying to be in the moment and realize that I had a great catcher back there [in Nick Fortes] calling. ... We did a good mix of pitches.”

And now the Marlins’ bullpen is just about at full strength, which is a needed positive for Miami.

When all of their top relievers are healthy, the Marlins could field a bullpen with six pitchers with high-leverage experience: Three lefties in Puk, Scott and Steven Okert; three righties in Matt Barnes, Dylan Floro and JT Chargois.

“There are some options back there that have had back-end experience,” Schumaker said. “The goal is when you have a lead, you hold the lead. We’ll see who earns those positions as far as coming out of spring, but there’s a lot of guys that for right now have earned those spots and have done it before. Having those options, couldn’t ask for anything more right now.”

Jesus Luzardo’s outing

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo’s final outing with the Marlins before the World Baseball Classic started out rough. He gave up a single to Call and a double to Luis Garcia, both of which were hard hit.

After that? He settled into a groove.

Luzardo got out of the first-inning jam with a weak groundout and a pair of strikeouts.

He ultimately gave up just one run — a solo home run to Stone Garrett that barely cleared the wall in left field — while striking out six over four innings.

Luzardo will next pitch on Wednesday for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic against Israel.

This and that

▪ Bryan De La Cruz hit his first home run of spring — a no-dobuter to right-center field on the first pitch he saw from Alex Colome to start a four-run fifth inning.

▪ Eury Perez pitched 2 2/3 innings in his third Grapefruit League appearance, giving up just one run while striking out four.

▪ Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Fortes each had multiple hits on Friday, with Fortes also drawing a walk. ... Jon Berti had two RBI. ... Catcher Austin Allen hit a two-run home run.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Marlins’ Jean Segura’s debut caps dominant Dominican Republic win over Israel
Miami, FL1 day ago
Why one Marlins prospects reminds Schumaker of Soto, Tatis. And Miami’s other CF options
Miami, FL17 hours ago
With family in stands, Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo lives out dream to pitch for Venezuela
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Puerto Rico advances in World Baseball Classic but Edwin Diaz injury dampens celebration
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Edwin Diaz injured in celebration of Puerto Rico’s WBC win over Dominican Republic
Miami, FL8 hours ago
A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
‘Message from heaven’: See what a Florida beach patrol officer found from Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Adam Thielen reportedly has mutual interest with 1 team
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Jackie Kennedy’s ‘historic residence’ is now for sale — for $26.5 million. Take a look
Washington, DC2 days ago
NCAA Gymnast Olivia Dunne Stuns Fans with Bedazzled LSU Leotard in Trending TikTok
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Man fires at Miami-Dade cops trying to enter home with search warrant, police say
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘I never gave up’: Judge exonerates South Florida man in prison for nearly 35 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Employee crushed to death by 2 tons of cargo while aboard a ship in Florida, feds say
Panama City, FL2 days ago
World Baseball Classic in Miami is the right place, and right time, to celebrate diversity | Opinion
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Painter thought he won $10k in Maryland lottery — his prize was actually much bigger
Elkton, MD1 day ago
Most of Marlins’ top prospects have already been sent down. What Schumaker saw from them
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy