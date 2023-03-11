Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man faces over a dozen charges for allegedly selling fentanyl, meth, heroin in Portland

By Aimee Plante,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A grand jury indicted 31-year-old Ramos Antonio Valle on 13 charges related to possessing and distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin on Friday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say that Valle attempted to elude an officer on Feb. 20 near Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk Street in downtown Portland, where he threw a loaded revolver onto the sidewalk.

Numerous SE Portlanders wake up to find cars vandalized

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Valle had been in possession of “3,982 fentanyl pills (426 grams), 193 grams of powdered fentanyl, 51.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.1 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging/bags, and multiple units of naloxone.”

Valle was indicted on the following 13 charges:

  • Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)
  • Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
  • Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (heroin)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II (fentanyl)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin)
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Trademark Counterfeiting in the First Degree
  • Interfering with a Peace Officer
  • Escape in the Third Degree
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public
  • Reckless Endangerment of Another Person

