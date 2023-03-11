Open in App
Canfield, OH
WKBN

Former congresswoman speaks on fighting for our rights

By Kristen McFarland,

5 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke at the annual Mahoning County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day event. It was held at Waypoint in Canfield.

Gabbard, a Fox News contributor, left the Democratic Party three months ago.

Gabbard campaigned for and endorsed several Republicans ahead of the last election, following an unsuccessful run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

'"Sorry" isn't paying my rent': E. Palestine frustrated with CEO, response

The former congresswoman and Iraq War veteran said her message at the event was to fight to protect our rights given by the First Amendment.

“Our God-given rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution are maybe things growing up we took for granted. Maybe we still are in some ways, but these rights and freedoms are being undermined by people in very powerful positions in our government as well as the monopolies in big tech. With the Twitter files and evidence being released, we are seeing how much certain voices are being censored and silenced within this country,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says if we don’t have our First Amendment rights, we lose the “America” our founders set up for us.

Community Policy