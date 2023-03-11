Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs achieved the true mark of a champion this week — becoming a clue on ‘Jeopardy!’
Kirby Smart’s football program made a cameo during Thursday’s episode of the popular quiz show. “This SEC school won the 2023 NCAA football title game in convincing fashion with a 65-7 drubbing of TCU,” read an $800 clue in the category “College Sports Stuff” during the ‘Jeopardy!’ round.
Take a look.
Contestant Justin Bolsen (fittingly, a native of Canton, Ga.) buzzed in with the correct answer. He also went on to win the match (part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ 2023 High School Reunion Tournament) to earn himself a $100,000 prize.
That was a pretty easy answer for any sports fan (and likely even some non-sports fans who heard about what a thumping the national championship game was). At least the contestants didn’t get stumped by the clue (as has been the case when other sports-related topics show up on ‘Jeopardy!’ ).
The post Look: Georgia Football becomes clue on ‘Jeopardy!’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .
Comments / 0