Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 12-21

March 12

Kenwood: Bask in forest therapy, also known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice that through heightened sensory awareness is meant to calm, restore and promote balance. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yhPJG8.

March 16

Online: Explore risks and solutions to climate change in a virtual talk presented by Sonoma Land Trust. Join guest speaker Kathleen Biggins of C-Change Conversations on Zoom to learn the latest developments on climate change, its impacts and what can be done about it. The C-Change Primer provides a deep dive into the impacts and potential solutions to the complex issue. Spanish interpretation will be available. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3F3crp0.

March 18

Santa Rosa: It’s wildflower season. Find these colorful signs of spring at Taylor Mountain on its grassy hillsides. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents, $12 for out-of-county attendees; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. For more information, email Elizabeth Bentz at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. 1to 3 p.m. Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace Road. Meet at entrance, parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mtLrc7.

Petaluma: Join LandPaths for a relaxing day of meditating, writing and creating art and poetry while taking in the views from Sonoma Mountain. Must be registered for the outing to attend. Driving directions, parking details and exact location will be sent two to three days before the event. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No drop-ins. Space is limited. For any questions, email benji@landpaths.org. Register at bit.ly/3IXJpIA.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.