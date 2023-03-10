Open in App
Sonoma County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 12-21

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6nfD_0lF7a5uB00

March 12

Kenwood: Bask in forest therapy, also known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice that through heightened sensory awareness is meant to calm, restore and promote balance. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yhPJG8.

March 16

Online: Explore risks and solutions to climate change in a virtual talk presented by Sonoma Land Trust. Join guest speaker Kathleen Biggins of C-Change Conversations on Zoom to learn the latest developments on climate change, its impacts and what can be done about it. The C-Change Primer provides a deep dive into the impacts and potential solutions to the complex issue. Spanish interpretation will be available. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3F3crp0.

March 18

Santa Rosa: It’s wildflower season. Find these colorful signs of spring at Taylor Mountain on its grassy hillsides. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents, $12 for out-of-county attendees; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. For more information, email Elizabeth Bentz at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. 1to 3 p.m. Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace Road. Meet at entrance, parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mtLrc7.

Petaluma: Join LandPaths for a relaxing day of meditating, writing and creating art and poetry while taking in the views from Sonoma Mountain. Must be registered for the outing to attend. Driving directions, parking details and exact location will be sent two to three days before the event. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No drop-ins. Space is limited. For any questions, email benji@landpaths.org. Register at bit.ly/3IXJpIA.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Rosa, CA newsLocal Santa Rosa, CA
Massive tree brings down power lines in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA16 hours ago
Rain causes crumbling hillside in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Santa Rosa Hillside Under Watch for Sliding During Storm
Santa Rosa, CA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Storm updates: 2 adults, child rescued from car stuck in floodwaters in Sonoma County
Novato, CA15 hours ago
How High Will The Russian River Rise?
Hopland, CA1 day ago
San Rafael Landslide
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Van full of marijuana explodes on Highway 101
Santa Rosa, CA7 hours ago
First annual Lowrider Festival happening in Ukiah on March 24
Ukiah, CA3 days ago
Residents prepare as rain, storm set to hit North Bay
Windsor, CA2 days ago
Popular barbers create Empire in Hercules
Hercules, CA1 day ago
Arcing Power Line in San Rafael
San Rafael, CA9 hours ago
Popular Windsor Bakery Moving into Former Miracle Plum Space in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA4 days ago
Sierra Nevada World Music Festival in Boonville Drops First Round of Roots Reggae Performers—June 16-18, 2023
Boonville, CA2 days ago
Male Subject In The Trash Compactor, Subject Hitting Staff And Clients – Ukiah Police Logs 03.12.2023
Ukiah, CA1 day ago
Van catches fire in Santa Rosa, inside were bags of marijuana ‘shake’ soaked in butane, investigators say
Santa Rosa, CA7 hours ago
Large Tent And Party, Open Business No One Inside – Ukiah Police Logs 03.11.2023
Ukiah, CA2 days ago
Eastbound 580 reopens to all vehicles after big rigs overturned on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Richmond, CA10 hours ago
Elderly Santa Rosa Man Missing Nearly Two Weeks Known to Visit Mendocino County Coast—Residents Asked to Be On the Lookout
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Chogi,’ ‘Evie’ and the dogs
Clearlake, CA3 days ago
Woman found on Sausalito shoreline identified
Sausalito, CA1 day ago
Want to own a piece of the Golden Gate Bridge? Here’s how much it’ll cost
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
8 pounds meth, 2 pounds cocaine seized in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA15 hours ago
Police work to locate missing juvenile
Clearlake, CA20 hours ago
Residents evacuated, dog rescued from apartment complex fire
Mill Valley, CA2 days ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA16 hours ago
Loaded Handgun Found in Possession of DUI Driver in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Two students arrested for knives on campus at same school where student was stabbed
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy