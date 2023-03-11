Candiotti's strong start guides Wichita State past Hatters

Clark Candiotti did not allow an earned run over 6.2 innings while striking out eight, as Wichita State opened a three-game series with an 8-4 win over Stetson on Friday night at Eck Stadium.

Candiotti (1-2) earned his first win as a Shocker, pitching into the seventh while surrendering just three hits and a pair of unearned runs. His outing was highlighted by a stretch from the end of the third through the seventh in which he retired 12 of 13 Stetson hitters, picking up four strikeouts along the way.

Wichita State (7-6) gave Candiotti all the support he needed in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five times to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Jack Little coaxed a bases-loaded walk for his first collegiate RBI, and Chuck Ingram followed by chopping a ball down the third base line to drive in all three runners for a 4-2 advantage. One batter later, Ingram came in to score on a wild pitch from Stetson starter Austin Amaral (2-2), who was tagged for six runs over 5.0 innings of work.

An RBI single from Mauricio Millan in the fifth made it 6-2, then Millan added another run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Stetson (9-6) threatened to get back into the game in the eighth, scoring twice against the Shocker bullpen. Nate Snead was able to stop the bleeding thanks to a sparking defensive play from Little, who fielded a sharp bouncer in the six-hole and threw out Jayden Hylton with two runners aboard.

Caden Favors closed out the win for Wichita State with a scoreless ninth.

David Herring, Payton Tolle, Millan and Ingram each recorded two hits for Wichita State, which finished with 11 knocks as a team.

The Shockers will look to clinch the series Saturday afternoon in game two of the series.

First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 pm.