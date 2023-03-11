Wichita
Candiotti's strong start guides Wichita State past Hatters
By Kfh Staff,5 days ago
Clark Candiotti did not allow an earned run over 6.2 innings while striking out eight, as Wichita State opened a three-game series with an 8-4 win over Stetson on Friday night at Eck Stadium.
Candiotti (1-2) earned his first win as a Shocker, pitching into the seventh while surrendering just three hits and a pair of unearned runs. His outing was highlighted by a stretch from the end of the third through the seventh in which he retired 12 of 13 Stetson hitters, picking up four strikeouts along the way.
Wichita State (7-6) gave Candiotti all the support he needed in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five times to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Jack Little coaxed a bases-loaded walk for his first collegiate RBI, and Chuck Ingram followed by chopping a ball down the third base line to drive in all three runners for a 4-2 advantage. One batter later, Ingram came in to score on a wild pitch from Stetson starter Austin Amaral (2-2), who was tagged for six runs over 5.0 innings of work.
An RBI single from Mauricio Millan in the fifth made it 6-2, then Millan added another run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.
Stetson (9-6) threatened to get back into the game in the eighth, scoring twice against the Shocker bullpen. Nate Snead was able to stop the bleeding thanks to a sparking defensive play from Little, who fielded a sharp bouncer in the six-hole and threw out Jayden Hylton with two runners aboard.
Caden Favors closed out the win for Wichita State with a scoreless ninth.
David Herring, Payton Tolle, Millan and Ingram each recorded two hits for Wichita State, which finished with 11 knocks as a team.
The Shockers will look to clinch the series Saturday afternoon in game two of the series.
First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 pm.
