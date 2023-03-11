Open in App
FOX 5 San Diego

Taco Bell removes fan-favorite item from menus, welcomes back other food items

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XokFR_0lF7YiTX00

Taco Bell fans will soon have to say goodbye to a fan-favorite item.

The fast-food company announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from its menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmreD_0lF7YiTX00
The fast-food company announced Thursday that the Quesarito would be removed from the menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

Even though Taco Bell is saying goodbye to the Quesarito, it’s saying hello to two other classic menu items, the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNG3F_0lF7YiTX00
    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtJoV_0lF7YiTX00
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

Taco Bell also announced a unique twist to its Blue Raspberry or Wild Cherry Freezes.

For a limited time, guests can order either of the two freezes with an additional burst of pineapple, mango, passionfruit, or lime flavor, a news release said.

The original version of the drinks will also be available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

