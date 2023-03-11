BCA: Second officer fired weapon in killing of Stillwater suspect

Both officers are on standard leave following last weekend's incident.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities have confirmed that a second officer fired his service weapon during a standoff that ended in the death of a 21-year-old man in Stillwater last weekend.

The officer, Sgt. Daniel Young, is on standard administrative leave, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in a Friday news release. The other officer involved, Justin Dowley, is also on leave.

The pair responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment building on Saturday, March 4, and according to Stillwater police, "were met with gunfire" as they arrived at the scene.

"Officers returned fire, incapacitating the suspect," said Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller later that night.

The suspect, Okwan Rahmier Sims, was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

In a Wednesday news release, the BCA said the investigation indicates Sims fired at a woman inside his apartment just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, striking her at least one time.

The BCA said officer Officer Dowley was not wearing a body camera because because his shift wasn't scheduled to begin until about thirty minutes after the first 911 call.

However, other camera footage did capture "portions of the incident," the BCA says.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.