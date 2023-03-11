Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade

The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster move on Friday, trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul. Star quarterback Justin Fields took notice of the trade, and he seems to be absolutely thrilled.

Chicago landed the No. 9 pick in the 2023 Draft, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick. However, potentially the biggest part of the trade is the acquisition of star wide receiver D.J. Moore, who will also be heading to Chicago.

Fields reacted to the trade, posting an Instagram story and using “yessirrr” as his caption.

This couldn’t be a better move for Fields both for the acquisition of Moore and the rumors that were surrounding the Bears’ intention with the first overall pick.

Chicago was reportedly “doing their homework” on quarterbacks in the draft class, and rumors were circulating that the Bears could potentially trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the picks.

This is the first of what may be many steps to quickly overhaul this team into a contender in the NFC. Chicago has $75 million, which is the most cap space in football.

With this money, Chicago certainly profiles as a team that could make a big splash in free agency with all this cap space to significantly improve their roster.

Fields flashed some extremely impressive play last season. However, he was far better with his legs than throwing the ball due to the lack of reliable receivers on the Bears. This move could certainly help him take a similar jump forward to what we saw from Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence this past season.

