Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kaZh_0lF7WsGp00

The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster move on Friday, trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul.  Star quarterback Justin Fields took notice of the trade, and he seems to be absolutely thrilled.

Chicago landed the No. 9 pick in the 2023 Draft, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick. However, potentially the biggest part of the trade is the acquisition of star wide receiver D.J. Moore, who will also be heading to Chicago.

Fields reacted to the trade, posting an Instagram story and using “yessirrr” as his caption.

This couldn’t be a better move for Fields both for the acquisition of Moore and the rumors that were surrounding the Bears’ intention with the first overall pick.

Chicago was reportedly “doing their homework” on quarterbacks in the draft class, and rumors were circulating that the Bears could potentially trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the picks.

This is the first of what may be many steps to quickly overhaul this team into a contender in the NFC. Chicago has $75 million, which is the most cap space in football.

With this money, Chicago certainly profiles as a team that could make a big splash in free agency with all this cap space to significantly improve their roster.

Fields flashed some extremely impressive play last season. However, he was far better with his legs than throwing the ball due to the lack of reliable receivers on the Bears. This move could certainly help him take a similar jump forward to what we saw from Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence this past season.

[ Patrick Finley on Twitter ]

The post Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bears Bonding: Fields, Moore, Mooney, and Claypool Spotted at Bulls Game
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL world reacts to crazy 49ers signing
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Contract News
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Breaking: Patriots, Falcons Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Chiefs make major free agent signing
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Cowboys Call? WR Jerry Jeudy Broncos Trade Rumor
Denver, CO2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This Colts-Cardinals Trade Sends DeAndre Hopkins To Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Browns Reportedly Make Decision On Deshaun Watson's Contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC5 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
NFL world reacts to Eagles star’s heartfelt goodbye
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
NFL world reacts to quarterback rule change proposal
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Eagles star makes absolutely shocking announcement
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Jets make another major move for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Quarterback Baker Mayfield agrees to deal with Bucs
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
New QB tabbed as No. 1 pick favorite, but doubts remain
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy