Here are Bears' 10 draft selections after blockbuster trade of No. 1 overall pick

(670 The Score) After reaching a deal to trade the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears now own 10 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears struck a deal with the Panthers on Friday afternoon to acquire the No. 9 overall pick, a second-round pick at No. 61 overall in 2023, a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round selection and receiver D.J. Moore in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears began the week with eight picks in the draft before adding that 2023 second-round selection in the blockbuster trade Friday, a day after they were awarded a seventh-round supplemental selection that’s No. 258 overall.

Here are the Bears’ 10 selections for the upcoming draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from Panthers)

The Bears stayed in the top 10 of the draft while landing a significant haul for the top overall selection, a victory for general manager Ryan Poles. In landing the No. 9 pick, Chicago is still well-positioned to land a premium prospect.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from Ravens)

The Bears received the Ravens’ second-round pick as part of the trade package that sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore just prior to the NFL trade deadline last season.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from 49ers via Panthers)

The second-round selection the Bears received from the Panthers as part of their trade Friday actually originated from the 49ers, who sent it to Carolina in October as part of the deal for star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers had comfort in striking a deal with the Bears in part due to the four picks the 49ers previously sent them.

Round 3, Pick 64

This is now the Bears’ highest original draft selection at their disposal, and it's the top pick in the third round.

Round 4, Pick 103

The Bears didn't have a fourth-round pick in 2022, the first draft that Poles led in Chicago. They’ll select to start the fourth round.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from Eagles)

Chicago landed a fourth-round pick from Philadelphia in the trade of veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn, who played only 88 snaps in six games with the Eagles while dealing with a knee injury. The 32-year-old Quinn is set to become a free agent after Philadelphia voided his remaining contract.

Round 5, Pick 136

Poles pulled in offensive tackle Braxton Jones and pass rusher Dominique Robinson with a pair of fifth-round picks in 2022.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from Patriots through Ravens)

This selection originated in New England and was sent to Baltimore as part of a deal in April 2021 for cornerback Shaun Wade.

Round 7, Pick 218

The Bears made three picks in the seventh round last year, adding offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, safety Elijah Hicks and punter Trenton Gill.

Round 7, Pick 258 (supplemental selection)

When the NFL fails to award all 32 compensatory selections in a draft, it simply gives those remaining to the teams at the top of the draft order. That means the Bears have the penultimate pick in this draft.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

