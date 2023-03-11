Long-awaited beachfront park in Clay Twp. may not take shape until 2024

It may be at least another year until the narrow swath of waterfront property owned by St. Clair County in Clay Township begins to look like a park.

But in the meantime, Dennis Delor, county parks and recreation director, said they’re continuing to gather financial support for a project he pegged at a cost of around $4.5 million from start to finish.

“We did some initial cost estimates, obviously, as we were getting into the process of development,” he said. “… So, this is going to be slow and steady progress. I think you’re going to see this development take place over consecutive years to get it to completion. We’re going to be very aggressive with our grants.”

The county received a $270,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant late last year, and Delor said they’re working on funds to meet its 51% match.

“We have a little bit of time as we try to secure funding for the matches, where we’re going to pull it from our budget and where we’re going to find some secondary, supplemental funding,” he said.

In a memo to county parks commissioners earlier this year, Delor said they’re applying for awards from the DNR’s Trust Fund and Recreation Passport grant programs for $300,000 and $150,000, respectively.

The larger award would help facilitate a second phase of development in the North Channel Park – named for its location along the north channel of the St. Clair River – while the latter would cover the cost of an accessible pathway and a paddle craft launch.

The 2022 DNR funds are set to cover phase one, which includes the development of a picnic area, a parking lot with other amenities, including tables, seating, signage, a bike repair station, and a trailhead to make the park a stop on the Bridge to Bay Trail.

Despite the progress, Delor said 2023 is going to be “very limited in what we do on the site,” adding, “We’ll continue to maintain it and keep it in (a) condition that’ll be ready to go for 2024.”

Other early phases for the park include a restroom facility, which Delor called “critical,” as well as a potential pavilion — “a lot of moving parts," he said, that are falling into place before breaking ground next year.

Delor said they also plan to look at other award programs that will help with other key and long-term features at the park, including soft shoreline investments to support a bathing beach.

“It’s going to be a pretty dynamic park, and that’s pretty overdue in that part of the county," Delor said.

How did the North Channel Park project start?

Creating a county park on the southern end of St. Clair County, where there is no public beachfront access, had been a priority for years until the county parks and recreation commission first received a $1.4 million grant in 2020, which, along with a $500,800 match, helped acquire close to 12 acres of property at 2431 Pointe Tremble Road.

An initial DNR grant of $148,000 came a year later. That and another $52,00 match purchased adjacent property.

Clay Township helped with funds for the initial acquisition of the property.

Township Supervisor Artie Bryson said they were glad it was moving forward.

“We’re excited about it, for sure,” he said. When asked what role he thought the township would play in the upcoming development, he added, “(It’s) wait and see, but I hope we’re involved.”

Is St. Clair County adding new access to bicycle and water trails?

Following an “explosion in the use of kayaks” and regional push to connect bicycling paths across the county, Delor said he expected North Channel Park will be both a destination for local residents but visitors coming up from Metro Detroit.

Sheri Faust, president of Friends of the St. Clair River, agreed, noting the future park as being “significant in its geography” and positioned to be a “tremendous asset for tourism, the economy, and recreation.”

In addition to restrooms and a paddle craft launch, phase two plans include accessible pathways, fishing and observation platforms, and erosion control infrastructure.

“I know that there’s several trails down there, and now, there’ll be more kayak launch availability to access water-based trails,” Faust said, referencing the Blueway water trails around the county.

“But the park also sits right adjacent to Bridge to Bay,” she said. “… So, the park can serve as a trailhead, and what that means is kind of like a resting or stopping point and point to gather your bearings and wayfinding on the trail. It is near the crossing between two county lines, St. Clair and Macomb, so whether you’re coming from Macomb County along M-29 into St. Clair County, that will be one of the first trailheads that you stop at.”

According to county parks and rec, the costs for phase two were estimated at around $600,000.

In connection with future phases, Delor compared it to the development of the County Wetlands Park and said the North Channel Park would similarly include pathways over wetlands to the beach area.

The parks and rec commission is expected to accept continued public comments on the project on March 15, and the county board of commissioners will be asked to give the final OK to apply for phase-two grants at its March 16 meeting.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Long-awaited beachfront park in Clay Twp. may not take shape until 2024