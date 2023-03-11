Open in App
Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

Arsonists? AFL-CIO bosses burn bridges with Vietnam vet and Navy SEAL Rep. Laddie Shaw by calling him a coward

By Suzanne Downing,

5 days ago
The AFL-CIO put out a statement today that called war veteran Rep. Laddie Shaw a coward. His offense? Putting House Bill 22, a return to defined benefits for some state workers, into a subcommittee for a full vetting.

Shaw, a retired Navy SEAL, was assigned to Vietnam, not once, but twice, during the Vietnam War, as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team 13 and SEAL Team 1.

He served in the Naval Reserve and the Alaska Army National Guard, and was an emergency response specialist for the Alaska State Troopers. He also served as the Alaska director of veterans affairs from 1999 to 2003. He has been an advocate for military members and veterans.

Why would the AFL-CIO call such a hero a coward? The union bosses are unhappy that the bill they want will be delayed. Of concern for many in the House majority is that the bill was raced through its first committee of referral and was voted out of committee without so much as the required fiscal note.

In the same statement, the union called House Speaker Cathy Tilton and Rules Chair Craig Johnson cowards. In fact, the AFL-CIO called the entire House Majority cowards.

Here is the statement:

