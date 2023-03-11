Open in App
Elizabeth City, NC
WTKR News 3

Elizabeth City man arrested for running brothel out of his home: Authorities

By Jay Greene,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kclh3_0lF7Syi100

An Elizabeth City man is facing charges after deputies said he ran a brothel out of his home.

An investigation revealed John “Goodwrench” Reynolds, 62, of Elizabeth City, was using his home to promote prostitution, according to a release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Elizabeth City police officers went to Reynolds' home in the 500 block of Lane Street to execute a search warrant. They found numerous items including laptops, Chromebooks and cell phones.

Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution, the sheriff's office said. He was being held in the Albemarle Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the case to call 252-338-2191.

The FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were also involved in the investigation.

