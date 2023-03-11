Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

No charges in the fatal death of 19-year-old Buffalo State freshman

By Yoselin Person,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdlfG_0lF7SxpI00

District Attorney John Flynn announced no charges in the fatal death of 19-year-old Buffalo State freshman, Tyler Lewis, Friday afternoon.

This comes days after his mother, Roquishia Lewis, held her own news conference.

The DA is saying the murder of Tyler Lewis is closed, but there was no arrests made when Tyler was killed.

“I put every piece of evidence in the grand jury,” he says. “I put enough evidence in the grand jury to give a proper picture of what happened here and the grand jury no billed it.”

Tyler’s mom, Roquishia Lewis, says she believes the DA only held the news conference because she sent an email to his office pledging to hold Flynn and investigators accountable with the evidence her private investigator gathered.

“Basically I called them out on it,” the mother says. “ I let them know that I know exactly all the information and evidence I have and their only concern was how I got the information and it’s sad.”

District Attorney John Flynn replies to the mother’s actions.

“The mother of the victim sent an email basically admitting she taped recorded conversations in our office,” Flynn says. “So my instincts are usually right not to get in the weeds with the family was for a good reason.”

The Buff State freshman that majored in business administration was stabbed on October 14th on the grounds of the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

He went to UB with what he thought were his friends that night.

DA John Flynn says Tyler and the others had a drug deal that went wrong.

The suspect who is said to be a White man between the age of 19 and 22 stabbed Tyler in the chest, in a car.

Flynn says this happened after Tyler presented $1,800 in counterfeit money and punched the accused stabber.

“We know the routes taken, the body is at, but we never recovered a knife or marijuana everything else besides that we know what happened,” District Attorney John Flynn says. “So any future comments of me somehow sandbagging the process can be further but the truth.”

Flynn says after Tyler was left bleeding on the grounds of UB the people involved got lawyers.

The DA says the stabber cleaned the inside of his bloody car and handed it to police, but the accused stabber was not arrested.

Reporter:”So with the stabber cleaning the blood away there’s no responsibility legally whatsoever? Flynn: No, no. Yoselin: “So what charges did you present to the grand jury? Flynn: I can’t answer that question. Yoselin: So no arrests? Flynn: No, the only way there’s an arrest is if they vote to indict then I’ll make an arrest on the indictment.”

The University at Buffalo released a statement in response to Friday’s news conference:

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County District Attorney John Flynn provided an update on Friday, March 10, regarding the multi-agency investigation into the tragic death of Tyler Lewis, with a grand jury concluding that no charges will be filed in the case.

A statement from Flynn is posted online via the DA’s Twitter account[link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] . Video of the DA’s press briefing can be found on the district attorney’s Facebook [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] page ( Part 1 [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] and Part 2[link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] ).

“During the many months of this investigation, we extend our appreciation to our law enforcement partners from across the region for their assistance during this comprehensive investigation, including the Office of the Erie County District Attorney, New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Town of Amherst Police and Erie County Central Police Services.,” said Chris Bartolomei, UB chief of police. “To Tyler’s family and friends: the investigators, officers and staff within the University Police continue to extend their sincerest condolences.”

During Friday’s briefing, Flynn mentioned the involvement of a UB student who was a friend of the victim. That individual is no longer a student at UB.

University Police would also like to acknowledge the admirable actions of a UB resident assistant (RA) who quickly called for assistance on Oct. 14, 2022, ensuring the prompt arrival of UB Police to the scene — one minute after the call to dispatch — where officers provided first aid and CPR until EMS arrived 11 minutes after the RA’s initial call.

University Police will have no further comment on the case.

It’s unsure whether that student has been expelled or left on their own terms.

Meanwhile, a mother is left grieving the loss of her only child.

“Tyler I love you and I will continue and never stop fighting for you,” Roquishia Lewis, says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to stabbing two, slashing store clerk’s tires during blizzard
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
NT man charged for allegedly leaving scene after striking woman with car
North Tonawanda, NY18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chautauqua County deputies respond to baseball bat fight
Bemus Point, NY19 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer while violating order of protection
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Is An Admitted Killer Being Protected And Allowed To Walk Free In Buffalo?
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Fatal fire investigation moves to DA's office
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Chautauqua County raid sees 9 people facing charges
Dunkirk, NY17 hours ago
Man charged with killing girlfriend and mother withdraws his guilty plea
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
40-year-old Batavia woman accused of dining and dashing
Batavia, NY1 day ago
Man pleads guilty to attempted aggravated assault on police officer
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
North Tonawanda man facing charges following hit-and-run on Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY19 hours ago
Buffalo man arraigned on charges in fatal hit and run accident
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Sixteen-year-old Albion student accused of making terroristic threats against school on social media
Albion, NY1 day ago
Diocese places priest on leave for second time, previously named in lawsuit
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Police: Traffic stop turns up stolen guns; 3 arrested
Jamestown, NY22 hours ago
Accused drunk driver facing charges in connection to fatal hit-and-run
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
No charges filed in connection with stabbing death of Tyler Lewis
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Niagara Falls plow driver crashes truck, arrested for drunk driving
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Police in Niagara Falls, CA warn residents of catalytic converter thefts
Niagara Falls, NY16 hours ago
Buffalo teen sentenced for shooting McKinley High School security officer
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Two sent to hospital after crash on Transit in Lockport
Lockport, NY1 day ago
Massive Fight Involving Over 100 Kids In Downtown Buffalo [Video]
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Over one hundred kids involved in a fight in Buffalo's Theater District
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy