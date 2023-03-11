Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Suns, Kings jockey for playoff positioning in West

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmcfr_0lF7SZpy00

Kevin Durant’s ballyhooed home debut didn’t happen Wednesday due to an ankle injury and the Phoenix Suns’ midseason acquisition will miss the rest of the month.

That leaves Durant watching from the sideline when the Suns host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in a Western Conference showdown.

The Suns said Thursday that Durant will be re-evaluated in three weeks and there is chatter he could miss the rest of the regular season. Phoenix’s final game is April 9 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant was superb in his first three games with the Suns — all on the road — by shooting 69 percent (29 of 42) from the field and averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The loss of Durant comes at a time Phoenix is meshing well with four straight victories and 16 in 21 games. But the Suns were still hoping to get fully comfortable with Durant on the floor as they prepare for a postseason run.

“Obviously, Kev is a huge part of our team,” point guard Chris Paul said. “Anytime he’s not out there or other guys in our rotation, we’re gonna make do, but in order to really see what it looks like consistently, we gotta try and get our guys (on the floor).”

The Suns put on a show on Wednesday without Durant as they routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101. But coach Monty Williams noticed there was no joy on Durant’s face.

“I feel bad for him because he feels bad,” Williams said afterward. “I saw his face and — I’ve been around him so many times — I know what he’s feeling, and I don’t want him feeling that way at all.”

Star guard Devin Booker scored 44 points on 17-for-23 shooting and has put up at least 35 in four consecutive games. He is averaging 38 points during the stretch.

The Suns (37-29) have moved into fourth place in the West but have their sights set on landing the No. 2 seed. Sacramento (39-26) and the Memphis Grizzlies enter Friday sharing that spot.

The Kings have won seven of their past eight games after beating the visiting New York Knicks 122-117 on Thursday.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season while raising his league-leading, double-double count to 53. Fellow All-Star De’Aaron Fox scored 15 of his 23 points in the final period.

“We just give the ball to Foxy,” Sabonis said of the Kings’ fourth-quarter offense. “I take it out of bounds, I’m not even past halfcourt and he’s already getting a layup or a dunk. So props to him, he’s been amazing for us all year.”

Sacramento coach Mike Brown will be observing one facet closely against the Suns. He didn’t like that the Knicks had a 58-42 rebounding advantage and owned a 23-6 edge on the offensive boards.

“That’s not how we should be playing basketball,” Brown said. “I am not happy with the way that we played … 23 offensive rebounds. Happy about the win, but that does not sit well with me at all. If we don’t fix that, we’re going to get our behinds kicked come playoff time. That’s when the big boys show up.”

Sacramento is well on its way to ending his 16-season playoff drought, the longest current stretch among the four major professional sports. The Kings are just three wins away from clinching their first winning campaign since 2005-06, also the season of their last playoff appearance.

Booker averaged 38 points as Phoenix defeated Sacramento twice earlier this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant enters counseling program with no NBA return in sight
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kings face Nets with chance to seal winning road mark
Sacramento, CA3 hours ago
Lakers, Pelicans meet with identical records, different directions
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets 8-game suspension from NBA
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (foot) ‘not likely’ to face Spurs
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL rumors: Ezekiel Elliott already has 1 suitor, and it’s a terrible fit
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
NBA roundup: Kings nip Bulls on De’Aaron Fox’s 3-pointer
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
Spurs force OT, but Mavericks prevail without stars
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Buffalo Bills expected to land top priority in free agency and re-sign Jordan Poyer
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to 4-year deal
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Spurs’ Bassey (knee) to miss rest of season
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
Clippers down Warriors despite Stephen Curry’s 50 points
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Powers move: Ravens offensive guard to sign $52.5M deal with Broncos
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Kevin Porter Jr. (27 points), Rockets handle undermanned Lakers
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy