Law & Order: Organized Crime Is Changing Showrunners — Yes, Again

Stop us if you’ve heard this one (because you definitely have): Law & Order: Organized Crime is getting a new showrunner.

Current showrunner Sean Jablonski is stepping down, according to our sister site Deadline , with Law & Order: SVU vet David Graziano taking over to handle the final three episodes of Organized Crime ‘s current third season. If you’re keeping score at home, Graziano will now be the fifth (!) showrunner to oversee the NBC procedural in just over a year. Jablonski’s exit is due to “creative differences,” per Deadline.

Organized Crime — led by Chris Meloni, reprising his SVU role as Elliot Stabler — premiered in April 2021, with original showrunner Matt Olmstead being replaced by Ilene Chaiken before the show even made it to air. Chaiken left in February 2022, replaced by Barry O’Brien, who was later replaced by Bryan Goluboff. In September, Jablonski took over for Goluboff .

Season 3 of Law & Order: OC currently airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC, with new episodes resuming on March 23. It hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 4 yet, but our handy-dandy TVLine Renewal Scorecard says a renewal is “a sure thing.”

Is all this behind-the-scenes turmoil affecting what’s on screen? Law & Order: Organized Crime fans, weigh in with a comment below.

