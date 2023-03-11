Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

2 men arrested in King of Prussia for murder of 17-year-old pregnant girl in Philadelphia

By Kristen Johanson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FUeW_0lF7NinY00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two men were arrested in Montgomery County on Friday morning for the murder of a pregnant 17-year-old girl in Frankford six months ago.

After surrounding 20-year-old Halim Evans and 29-year-old Jamel King in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn near the King of Prussia Mall, U.S. Marshals arrested them both for the murder of Teryn Johnson , who was nine weeks pregnant when she was killed on Sept. 11, 2022.

Around 9 p.m. that night last year, Johnson and her friend were walking a dog in their neighborhood. They noticed a dark-colored Dodge following as they neared the 7-Eleven at Bridge Street and Oxford Avenue.

As the young women were walking back, surveillance video shows a man getting out of a car along Horrocks Street, stalking the pair and eventually firing a half-dozen shots at Johnson, striking her once in the chest.

The two friends tried to run, but Johnson collapsed and later died at the hospital.

King and Evans are charged with murder. Officers say a gun was recovered as they were placed into custody.

King has prior drug, gun and aggravated assault convictions — with probation violations — and is due in court next week for another probation violation.

He was sentenced most recently for up to two years in prison for the gun and aggravated assault convictions. He spent only a few months in prison. Five months after he was released later, Johnson was shot and killed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Family members of victims killed in 2022 Fairmount fire file lawsuit against PHA
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Woman hit by speeding car, launched across Lancaster Avenue into oncoming traffic
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Minivan crashes into police headquarters
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After 14-hour standoff, police arrest man who they say pointed gun at drivers in Hatboro
Hatboro, PA19 hours ago
Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Palmyra, NJ2 days ago
Owner vows to restore, transform fire-damaged MLK house in Camden
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Philly high school students discuss their own strategies against gun violence at school safety summit
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Several juveniles turn themselves in after random beating that left woman unconscious
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia candidates determine their placement on May primary ballot with a little luck and a very old coffee can
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Taxi drivers protest new pickup zone for ride-hail cars at PHL Airport
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SEPTA Key Advantage discounted pass program expands to all Philadelphia employers
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Police: Driver in University City struck 70-year-old pedestrian, fled
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Fire destroys abandoned Camden house with ties to MLK Jr.
Camden, NJ4 days ago
KYW Medical Report: Genetic testing important for women at high risk of ovarian cancer
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia gets its first class of public safety officers — nonpolice enforcing traffic laws
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Advocates pushing for more access to maternal, infant health care in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
State, city officials urge Philadelphia School District to create building repair plan
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
The struggles many women face re-entering the workforce after raising children
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philly nonprofit 'breaking bread' with those in need
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
NJ nonprofit awarded $1M to help close racial gap in maternal health
Camden, NJ1 day ago
City seeks public consensus on 'Chinatown Stitch' plan to cap Vine Street Expressway
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
1 Philly school resolves asbestos issue; to open Monday, while 2 high schools remain closed
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
TUGSA ends strike, ratifies new contract with Temple University
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: Fibromyalgia may be a result of how the brain perceives pain, study suggests
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Medical Report: The psychology behind COVID-19 denial
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy