2 men arrested in King of Prussia for murder of 17-year-old pregnant girl in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two men were arrested in Montgomery County on Friday morning for the murder of a pregnant 17-year-old girl in Frankford six months ago.

After surrounding 20-year-old Halim Evans and 29-year-old Jamel King in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn near the King of Prussia Mall, U.S. Marshals arrested them both for the murder of Teryn Johnson , who was nine weeks pregnant when she was killed on Sept. 11, 2022.

Around 9 p.m. that night last year, Johnson and her friend were walking a dog in their neighborhood. They noticed a dark-colored Dodge following as they neared the 7-Eleven at Bridge Street and Oxford Avenue.

As the young women were walking back, surveillance video shows a man getting out of a car along Horrocks Street, stalking the pair and eventually firing a half-dozen shots at Johnson, striking her once in the chest.

The two friends tried to run, but Johnson collapsed and later died at the hospital.

King and Evans are charged with murder. Officers say a gun was recovered as they were placed into custody.

King has prior drug, gun and aggravated assault convictions — with probation violations — and is due in court next week for another probation violation.

He was sentenced most recently for up to two years in prison for the gun and aggravated assault convictions. He spent only a few months in prison. Five months after he was released later, Johnson was shot and killed.