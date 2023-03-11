Open in App
Edmond, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Co. Deputy critically injured leaving parking lot

By Terré Gables/KFOR,

5 days ago

Update on 3.11.23 – Oklahoma County Sheriff Office has given the latest update concerning Deputy Jeremy McCain, who was injured yesterday. Police officials say Deputy McCain underwent surgery last night and continues to fight for his life. Oklahoma Christian School will open it’s auditorium to the public from 10am – 2pm as a place for communal prayer. Deputy Jeremy McCain is the School Resource Officer for Oklahoma Christian School . No further details have been released at this time.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma County Deputy was critically injured while leaving a parking lot Friday night, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office .

“This is tough,” said Aaron Brilbeck, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “There are certain dangers that come with the job, unfortunately and right now we’re praying for him and for his family.”

Image courtesy KFOR, E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd St in Edmond (*gate involved in incident)

Around 7:30 p.m., the deputy was driving through a lot near E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd street and appears to have collided with a metal gate, according to Brilbeck.

“We don’t know exactly how that had happened, but it appears as though that went through the windshield and and hit him,” said Brilbeck. “Obviously it’s dark. We don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know exactly why it was hit. That’s one of the things we’re looking into right now.”

He adds that the deputy was hit in the shoulder and possibly the neck.

Authorities say at this time that the deputy is listed in critical condition. He’s currently at OU Medical Center.

“The sheriff and a lot of our deputies are up there right now talking with his family,” said Brilbeck.

Image courtesy KFOR, E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd St in Edmond
No further details have been released.

